Dubai-Based Calibrate Commerce Launches Incubator For The MENA's Homegrown E-Commerce Businesses

Calibrate Commerce wants to enable emerging brands to seize the full potential of the digital landscape.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai-based e-commerce specialist Calibrate Commerce has launched Calibrate Labs, an incubator for the MENA's homegrown e-commerce businesses looking to work on their own startup ideas, or to scale already established ventures.

The applications are being accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis.

"We enable entrepreneurs through our expertise while alleviating some of the risks involved in building a business," explains Nagham Akileh, General Manager at Calibrate Commerce. "We believe it is necessary to embed ourselves within the ecosystem, and invest in and nurture innovative ideas that address gaps in the market and add value to consumers."

Akileh goes on to say that Calibrate Labs invests in businesses on a case by case basis, and "that it is not always monetary, but in some cases, it's our team's time and effort in exchange for revenue share and/or equity."

Calibrate Commerce is already working with eight direct-to-consumer ( D2C) brands across various categories to amplify their growth, including tyres repair and maintenance shop TyresOnline, cash back platform MADrewards, plants e-commerce shop Nabataty, and direct insurance brand Doozy Insurance.

It has also launched a creator discovery platform, Clout Scout. "We also have two niche retail ideas in development, and aiming for another 8 to 10 over the next 12 months," adds Akileh. "All will include either an equity stake or revenue share or a combination of both, depending on the type of investment needed (financial, resources, etc) in their business."

Calibrate Commerce can be emailed on hello@calibratecommerce.com for more information about its Calibrate Labs initiative.

Related: Eight Tips For Entrepreneurs On Passion-Fueled Business Journeys