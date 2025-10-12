The Dubai Startup Guide sets out clear procedures and options for establishing businesses across 12 key sectors of the digital economy in the UAE.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has launched the 'Dubai Startup Guide,' a comprehensive roadmap for entrepreneurs seeking to establish and expand digital enterprises by leveraging Dubai's advanced business ecosystem.

The guide offers a complete overview of Dubai's startup ecosystem, featuring detailed guidance on key requirements for setting up companies, including legal considerations, business setup options, and funding opportunities. It includes a list of key entities focused on empowering startups, together with information on Dubai's accelerators, business incubators, sandboxes, and free zones.

It highlights the specialized free zones, accelerators, and support entities linked to the sectors covered, which include 3D printing, agritech, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital assets, edtech, fintech, gaming, healthtech, Metaverse/Web3, proptech, and SaaS/software. Together, these areas showcase the vast scope of innovation-driven opportunities that make Dubai a preferred destination for entrepreneurs and digital pioneers.

The launch of the guide complements the recent opening of the Dubai Founders HQ, a significant addition to the emirate's startup and SME ecosystem. The first-of-its-kind hub combines a physical campus and an integrated digital platform, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem partners to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and business growth.

Developed as a practical and user-friendly reference, the guide helps founders and innovators navigate Dubai's fast-evolving business landscape. It enables them to make informed decisions and leverage the emirate's competitive advantages as a global business hub. The guide also features practical insights, links to useful resources, and targeted recommendations to help entrepreneurs access tailored support, launch new ventures, or scale their operations in Dubai with confidence and efficiency.