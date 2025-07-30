Dubai Land Department and Second Century Ventures to Launch Real Estate Tech Accelerator REACH Middle East is a curated, eight-month program designed to empower up to 10 high-potential startups with the tools, mentorship and networks needed to scale locally and globally within the real estate industry.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

DLD

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has partnered with Second Century Ventures to launch the REACH Middle East accelerator program

The initiative, led by real estate technology entrepreneurs Siddiq Farid and Karim Helal, invites startup companies from all industries to apply for the opportunity to redefine real estate innovation across the region. Applications are now open and can be submitted at https://www.nar-reach.com/middle-east

REACH Middle East is a curated, eight-month program designed to empower up to 10 high-potential startups with the tools, mentorship and networks needed to scale locally and globally within the real estate industry.

It seeks revenue-generating startups (seed to Series A) intent on expanding into the real estate, construction, sustainability, or property management ecosystem using emerging technologies like AI, IoT, or blockchain with scalable business models with local and global potential.

REACH will provide up to US$250,000 seed capital per company, enable work with major real estate developers, government bodies and facility managers to pilot and commercialize solutions, and facilitate mentorship and growth opportunities.

Aligned with the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aim to add more than US$27 billion to the economy, REACH Middle East supports the digital transformation of real estate and urban development. It complements other UAE accelerators, such as Abu Dhabi's Hub71 and regional initiatives under the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund and NEOM Innovation Hub that align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. By fostering public-private partnerships, REACH Middle East aims to position the region as a global hub for innovation in the real estate ecosystem.

"We are proud to collaborate with REACH Middle East to unlock the potential of real estate tech startups across the region. With Dubai as the starting point, this accelerator will provide unparalleled support to entrepreneurs, fostering solutions that resonate throughout the Middle East and contribute to the global real estate ecosystem," said Dr. Mahmoud AlBurai, Head of Policies and Innovation at Dubai Land Department.

"The MENA region is at the forefront of real estate innovation, and REACH Middle East is committed to empowering startups to solve real-world challenges. Our program bridges cutting-edge technology with practical real estate applications, driving sustainable growth for startups and the industry alike," added Siddiq Farid, Managing Director of REACH Middle East.

"REACH offers a unique opportunity for startups to be part of a transformative ecosystem. We encourage ambitious startups to apply to join the next generation of PropTech trailblazers and help shape the future of real estate in the MENA region and beyond," said Dave Garland, Managing Partner at Second Century Ventures.
