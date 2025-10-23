The program will host two cohorts annually, each featuring 10 Emirati startups that will benefit from Plug and Play's proven methodology.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched a new accelerator program in partnership with global innovation leader Plug and Play.

The program is dedicated to scaling Emirati-owned startups by equipping them with the tools, expertise, and connections to succeed in the domestic market, expand onto the global stage, and attract sustainable investment.

It will host two cohorts annually, each featuring 10 Emirati startups that will benefit from Plug and Play's proven methodology.

Focusing on businesses that are technology-enabled, the acceleration program will deliver tailored mentorship, global exposure, and market access, enabling participants to strengthen operations and accelerate adoption of their solutions by government and private sector partners.

The launch reflects Dubai's commitment to advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of the economy in the decade leading up to 2033, as well as prioritising efforts to become the most attractive global hub for SMEs and local champions.

Operated by Plug and Play, the program will run as part of the activations and workshops taking place in the Dubai Founders HQ, launched earlier this month by DET in collaboration with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Participating startups will benefit from Dubai Founders HQ's full range of services and support, including access to its campus in the 25Hours Hotel at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said, "This initiative is a testament to visionary leadership and our unwavering commitment to driving the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, forward by empowering Emirati entrepreneurs – the pioneers at the heart of Dubai's economic future. Through world-class acceleration practices, thanks to our partnership with Plug and Play, we will be supporting individual startups, as well as building the foundation for sustainable, innovation-driven growth that will establish Dubai as a top global hub for startups. This new accelerator program also embodies the strong spirit of collaboration between the government and private sector that makes Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem truly exceptional."

Delivered by Dubai SME in partnership with key government and semi-government stakeholders, including Dubai Health, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Emirates Flight Catering, and the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA), the program is inviting these entities to identify key sector challenges and engage Emirati startups to develop innovative and practical solutions.

Saeed Amidi, founder and CEO of Plug and Play Tech Center, stated, "We are honored to partner with Dubai SME to support the growth of Emirati businesses. From the heart of Silicon Valley - home to leading tech companies like Google and Open AI - we are eager to build a bridge with Dubai. Our goal is to bring cutting-edge expertise to support and grow the local ecosystem. We believe there's tremendous potential for collaboration, and we're excited about the opportunity to help shape the future of innovation in Dubai. Through this program, we aim to empower local founders with world-class resources, providing access to highly tailored mentorship, investments, and market expansion opportunities that help scale their ventures both regionally and globally. In parallel, this program will enable key stakeholders to engage directly with cutting-edge Emirati startups that align with their strategic goals. This combined focus reflects our shared commitment to boost the national economy and nurture homegrown innovation in Dubai."