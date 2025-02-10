You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freelancing is often a shortcut to entrepreneurship. To Julia Grit, founder and Managing Director at Greet Agency, a UAE-based event and model management agency, starting off as a freelance helped test her entrepreneurial skills and build a network. "I gained a lot of experience working in events in the UAE as a freelancer, and over time, clients started approaching me directly to provide and manage staff for their events or to supply models for their shoots and shows," she says. "Within just one week, a few clients suggested that I should start my own agency. At first, I hadn't even considered the idea, but hearing it repeatedly made me feel like the universe was sending me a clear message. I decided to listen."

It must be noted that Grit had already been well-skilled for the entrepreneurial journey she was about the embark on- after earning a master's degree in International Public Relations in Kyiv, she started her career at the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine. Some years later, she joined Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a Kyiv-based events company, which led her to working on organizing international awards ceremonies and educational events in Dubai, Singapore, and Moscow. "This experience exposed me to a variety of industries and markets, broadening my expertise on an international scale," Grit says. "Eventually, I decided to move to Dubai to continue my career as a freelancer. After that, starting my own business felt like a natural progression, allowing me to combine my background in marketing and project management with my hands-on experience in event organizing."

Greet Agency was officially launched in January 2022, and a testament to Grit's capability is the fact that her self-funded business has been profitable and sustainable from day one. "To be completely honest, I feel that my entrepreneurial journey has been relatively smooth," Grit says. "I've always made it a priority to do my work to the best of my ability, and this dedication has paid off. Those who work with me often joke about my 'obsessive-compulsive disorder' when it comes to work - I like to think through every detail and scenario, ensuring that I'm fully prepared for anything that might come up."





Greet Agency has provided its services to some of the most notable events in the UAE.

Source: Greet Agency

Today, Greet Agency has three full time team members and manages a database of more than 1,500 freelancers based in the UAE. It has provided its services to some of the most notable events in the country, including Montblanc On The Move, the Van Gogh event at Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Cartier Islamic Art Exhibition Press Event, the Hublot Pavilion at Dubai Watch Week, the Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Activation, the Panerai Store Opening in Dubai Mall, the Tag Heuer Carrera event, the Pomellato Pom Pom Dot event, and many more. Grit adds, "We did some amazing shoots for Bvlgari and Girard-Perregaux Ramadan campaigns and shows for Damiani. We also work with Chanel Watches and Jewelry for Dubai Watch Week and various pop-ups. Additionally one of our proudest achievements is our ongoing partnership with the Coca- Cola Arena, where we provide event staff for the VIP Suite Levels for all their shows."

Grit believes that "prioritizing quality over quantity" has set her agency apart in the crowded event management sector in the UAE. "We take excellent care of our clients, supporting them every step of the way rather than simply providing staff and leaving them to manage on their own. This hands-on approach is something our clients truly value," she says. "Equally important is the way we treat our staff and contractors. We view them as representatives of both our agency and our clients, so we take great care to ensure they feel valued. We prioritize building strong relationships and often work with the same team members across multiple projects to maintain consistency and high standards. Additionally, our transparent and fair rates and commission structure allow us to deliver the best possible service and talent to our clients at competitive rates."

With event management being a fast-paced and ever-changing environment, Grit says that certain skills are absolutely essential. "Stress resistance and the ability to think quickly under pressure and flexibility are crucial," she explains. "Then, attention to detail, meticulous planning, and having backup options are key to handling unexpected changes effectively. Multitasking is another critical skill, especially when managing multiple events simultaneously. And above all, excellent communication skills are essential for fostering strong relationships with both clients and the staff or talents we work with."

Source: Greet Agency

Looking to the future, Grit aims to expand her agency further into full-scale event management, and while doing that, she will remain committed to providing the highest quality of work to clients. "Since I started my business the industry has become much more competitive, with many new agencies entering the market, and while some rates in the market have dropped significantly, we remain committed to upholding our standards and ensuring our talents and contractors are fairly compensated for the excellent work they do," she concludes. "We don't compete for lower-paying projects but instead focus on delivering exceptional value. We believe there's enough opportunity in the market for everyone, and our clients who share our values continue to choose us."

'TREP TALK: Greet Agency Founder Julia Grit's Advice for Entrepreneurs

"My advice would be to start by gaining hands-on experience working at a variety of events, shows and shoots across different industries and with diverse teams. This will help you understand the intricacies of the industry, build your reputation, and gain insights into the market.



"Focus on identifying what makes your services unique and how you can provide extra value to your clients. Once you've built a reliable network of staff, talents, contractors, and potential clients who trust you and are eager to start working with you, take the leap.

"Approach every project with dedication, always striving to deliver your best. Learn from each experience, continuously improve, and scale your business up as you gain your confidence and expertise."

