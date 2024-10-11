Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Innumerable entrepreneurs around the world have started their business ventures solely because they've observed industry gaps or loopholes that no one else has tried to address. That was largely the case for Nidhi Sharma when she founded Nour, a UAE-based electronic retail (e-tail) beauty platform, using the observations she'd made during a decade-long career at Vogue India, the Indian edition of the renowned fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue. During the tenure not only did Sharma become the brand's youngest beauty director (a title she holds till date), but she also took over the lead in arranging the Vogue Beauty Awards, an annual event that celebrates Bollywood icons who have made significant contributions and impact in the beauty and wellness fields. But in the midst of achieving these personal milestones, Sharma found herself fretting over one very specific issue. "Beauty shopping is broken!" Sharma laments. "It lacks heart. It's all about the breadth, the thousands of options you have. But it really lacks the depth, the why you need a product.

It was in an almost direct response to this observation, that Sharma founded Nour in May 2024 with an aim to disrupt and change the way beauty brands are discovered and purchased. "The vision behind Nour is to disrupt the beauty shopping experience by integrating editorial content, education, and entertainment into one cohesive platform," Sharma explains. "I wanted to create a space where consumers could not only discover new products but also learn about them in depth. Our legacy is one of empowerment and connection, where every beauty purchase is informed and personalized. We aim to build a community that values authenticity, quality, and diversity, ultimately transforming the way people engage with beauty."

According to Sharma, offering streamlined editorial information addresses the underlying reason behind the dearth in discoverability of brands: information overload, particularly on the world wide web. "As a former beauty director at Vogue India, I've spent most of my life giving beauty advice to my friends, family and colleagues- I saw, firsthand, how overwhelming beauty shopping can be for consumers," Sharma recalls. "Even with all the social media content clutter, people still don't know what to buy, they are confused whether it will work for them, whether it's right for their skin and hair. They need someone to cut through the clutter and help them make the right purchase because beauty shopping, whether it's online or offline, is like trying to navigate a minefield. I felt a clear need for a more curated, educational, and engaging shopping experience. It was then that I knew I wanted to address this gap by launching Nour."

Source: Nour

Available as a website as well as in an app version (on both iOS and Android), the Nour platform offers users the ability to make informed purchasing decisions across skincare, hair care, makeup and fragrances. Already, it offers products from global names such as NuFace, The Light Salon, Patchology, Laneige, Miller Harris, Zenology and Sachajuan, as well as popular Korean beauty brands such as COSRx, Some by Mi, Peripera and Beauty of Joseon. A "Discover" option is present across all categories on the platform which leads to a further portfolio of selected items. Following this step, when a particular product is clicked on, in addition to details such as pricing and ingredients, there is a special section titled "Editor's Note" that offers information on what type of consumer the product is best suited to, what times of the day it should be used, and what the expected benefits are. Following this a "How To" section also details out the method of application for a given product.

"Beauty shopping hasn't been updated in the longest time," Sharma remarks. "You're still shopping the same way, online or offline. Our motto is"BUY everything you SEE and SHOP everything you WATCH," which encapsulates the essence of spontaneous and enjoyable discovery. At Nour, every image, video, and piece of content is shoppable. This approach lets us cut a long purchase journey short and transforms the shopping experience from a tedious task into an exciting exploration. It aligns with our vision of creating a dynamic, content-driven, editorial e-commerce platform where users can seamlessly transition from discovery to purchase, all within a single, immersive environment. Discover, shop, learn, experience- that's what Nour is!"'

But one mustn't mistake Nour to be reserved only for those who are already well versed with beauty regimes and brands. For consumers who aren't particularly enthusiasts of skincare and the like, Nour offers a non-intimidating introduction to this space- an entirely intentional aspect of building the platform, Sharma says. "At Nour, our target audience transcends age and experience," she declares. "We've designed our platform to be equally appealing to a beauty newbie just starting their skincare journey and to a power user with advanced knowledge of beauty. Nour is built for the beauty consumer, regardless of where they are in their skincare evolution. For those just starting out, we offer detailed guides, tutorials, and beginner-friendly product recommendations. Our content is designed to demystify the beauty world, making it accessible and enjoyable. For more seasoned users, we provide in-depth deep dives into brands and products, advanced tips, and access to the best-in-class product curation. Our platform's versatility ensures that everyone finds value, irrespective of their level of expertise. Our underlying mission at Nour is to empower customers in their beauty decision-making. By equipping them with the right tools and information, we enable them to take ownership of their skincare routine. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, Nour is here to take your beauty game to the next level."

Nidhi Sharma is the founder of NourNidhi Sharma is the founder of Nour. Source: Nour

But then, the question arises: who is assimilating this information for the end-users? "As the founder of Nour, I am at the helm of all things content and creative," Sharma assures. "My role involves personally curating the brands and products showcased on our platform. With over a decade of experience, including conceptualizing and executing the Vogue Beauty Awards, I have had the opportunity to try an extensive range of products firsthand. This experience allows me to handpick the very best for our users. I work closely with a team of beauty editors and beauty experts to ensure our editorial content is top-notch. Our app's heart is the "Discover" section, where we highlight top stories, brands, and products. Content is also distributed based on its category, whether it's skincare, makeup, or hair care, making it easy for users to find exactly what they need. Our goal is to provide an intuitive, educational experience."

Having set such an operational model in motion, Sharma shares that she has finally realized her dream of "democratizing editorial beauty." "As editors we get to live a lot of beautifully designed experiences around brands and products and learn about the stories from the founders and the creators," she continues. "I wanted to bring the same experience to the end user at Nour. Indeed, at Nour, our vision is to disrupt and redefine the online beauty shopping experience by blending editorial content with e-commerce. We stay true to our vision by curating the best products and enriching customer experiences with educational and entertaining content. Our editorial approach ensures we offer more than just a transactional shopping experience; we provide guidance, validation, and authenticity to help consumers make informed beauty choices. This is a significant departure from the traditional 'search-buy-get-out' model. Additionally, to adapt to industry shifts, we keep a keen eye on emerging trends and consumer behaviors, particularly through social media. For instance, if a new skincare trend emerges, we don't just stock related products; we also create in-depth content that educates our users about its benefits and applications, ensuring they understand the "why" behind their purchases."

Source: Nour

This, perhaps, is also the right time to explain why Sharma decided to give her business venture the name that it has today. "The name "Nour" is derived from Arabic, meaning 'light,'" she says. "It symbolizes enlightenment and guidance—just as light illuminates a path, Nour is designed to guide consumers through their beauty journeys, helping them make informed and confident decisions. In a beauty context, Nour also translates to a radiant glow. The word Nour is not only culturally relevant for this region but also has a deep universal meaning across a lot of cultures—the U in Nour stands for 'you'!"

And it is in a bid to continue reimagining the online beauty purchasing process for the end user, that Sharma remains hopeful of a positive growth trajectory in Nour's future. "Fundamentally, we are always thinking about how to give our users amazing experiences within our realm," Sharma says. "We plan on releasing a new feature every quarter, so our users have something to look forward to. From features related to a category (skincare, makeup, hair care, etc.), to adding a layer of gamification and interaction to user experiences, we will continue to disrupt the beauty shopping paradigm. Nour is set to onboard more brands from homegrown to global bestsellers whilst continuously adding new app features and content to foster a continuous engaging experience for all. And as we build our community both online and offline, we are also committed to expanding Nour's presence in other GCC markets."