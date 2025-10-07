You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has launched Dubai Founders HQ, a flagship initiative that aims to consolidate and strengthen Dubai's startup and small and medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem.

A joint initiative by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Dubai Founders HQ is the first-of-its-kind 'phygital' platform — combining a dynamic physical campus with a comprehensive digital ecosystem.

Empowering founders with unparalleled resources to launch, scale and thrive, Dubai Founders HQ is a landmark initiative launched under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, advancing key objectives such as scaling 30 unicorns — startups valued at over US$1 billion — from Dubai and enabling 400 SMEs to grow by 2033.

More than 25 leading public and private sector partners have already joined the platform, reinforcing its role as a central platform within Dubai's innovation ecosystem.

Dubai Founders HQ is located in the 25Hours Hotel at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, "In Dubai, entrepreneurship is considered a key engine of comprehensive and sustainable development and a vital force shaping the future. We are committed to fostering an environment that embraces creativity, encourages new ideas and transforms them into success stories that enhance Dubai's position as a global centre for innovation and creativity. Supporting entrepreneurs is an investment in human potential and in our society's capacity to innovate and move confidently towards a more prosperous future. Many startups have begun their journey in Dubai and grown to reach global markets, and our aim is to make the city a platform where bold ideas can flourish and scale up."

Dubai Founders HQ connects entrepreneurs with essential services including sector-specific acceleration programmes, expert mentorship, investor access and networking events – all delivered through a vibrant community campus and a comprehensive digital platform. Entrepreneurs will also benefit from tailored advisory services, innovative venture building partners, and curated connections to global ecosystem players, as well as business setup and licensing support.

H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said, "The launch of Dubai Founders HQ marks a significant milestone in our journey to position Dubai as a global hub for digital entrepreneurship. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating an integrated and founder-focused ecosystem that accelerates innovation, attracts international talent, and empowers startups to scale beyond borders. By uniting stakeholders across sectors, Dubai Founders HQ will serve as a vital engine for growth, supporting the goals of the D33 Agenda and reinforcing Dubai's reputation as the destination of choice for visionary entrepreneurs."

H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, "The launch of Dubai Founders HQ is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and reflects our determination to build an economy powered by creativity, innovation, and global connectivity. By consolidating resources and building bridges across the ecosystem, Dubai Founders HQ will provide the launchpad for the next generation of pioneering entrepreneurs, who will play a pivotal role in shaping high-impact businesses aligned with Dubai's future economy. Supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, this initiative underscores Dubai's unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship as a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth.

"Dubai Founders HQ also strongly showcases Dubai's collaborative spirit. In bringing together government entities, corporates, and investors, we are creating a self-sustaining engine for innovation. For startups and entrepreneurs, this means unparalleled access to expertise and support; for partners, it provides an opportunity to elevate and invest in some of the world's most disruptive and innovative businesses and talent."