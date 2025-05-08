Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There are countless entrepreneurial ventures that are born out of personal grievances and observations, but perhaps few have taken form through the course of a wedding. But that is precisely what happened to Hadeel Al Jaberi, who is today the co-founder of Abu Dhabi-based event and wedding planning boutique StageDay- and sharing in her plight was her friend (and, later, business partner) Dina Al Abbasi. "Stageday was born out of a mix of frustration, inspiration, and a little bit of spontaneity," Al Jaberi describes. "While planning my wedding, Dina and I— friends and collaborators in the world of events—realized how hard it was to find someone who could truly get the vision. Despite our own experience in the industry, we kept running into the same issue: fragmented services, overdone concepts, and a lack of emotional storytelling in the execution. There were so many moments where we thought, "We could've done this better!". And then, one day, we simply decided to do just that. With years of experience between us in managing and producing high-profile events, it felt only natural to channel that into something of our own. The idea for Stageday was thus not born in a boardroom; it was sparked over coffee, amidst wedding chaos, with a shared feeling that the industry needed a brand that was both deeply personal and creatively elevated."

Image source: Stageday

StageDay was thus launched in February 2025 in the UAE's capital city, and offers bespoke event planning services for weddings, corporate conferences as well as social gatherings. "The vision was clear: to create experiences that are conceptually rich, beautifully crafted, and seamlessly executed—from the first storyboard to the final scene," Al Abbasi says. "Stageday is, at its heart, a celebration of storytelling—of transforming ideas into moments that feel cinematic, heartfelt, and completely unforgettable. As such, Stageday offers a blend of creative direction, event planning, and visual storytelling—all designed to work seamlessly together. The services range from concept development and moodboarding, to full-scale event management and production. What sets Stageday apart is its ability to craft both the narrative and the experience. Whether it's a private celebration, a launch, or a corporate event, the team approaches every project with the same level of detail, creativity, and heart."

Hadeel Al Jaberi's entrepreneurial journey began with P3 Films, an Abu Dhabi-based production company dedicated to capturing emotions and narratives through visual storytelling. Today, as the co-founder of Stageday, she has paired expertise in visual storytelling with event design. Image source: Stageday

But StageDay isn't reserved solely for the big and boisterous events- small-scale events are just as important to the brand, the co-founders emphasize. "What matters to us is working with clients who value intentionality; people who want their events to feel meaningful, not just beautiful," Al Jaberi says. "That includes individuals planning personal milestones, as well as brands and institutions seeking experiences that are immersive, thoughtful, and visually impactful. Whether it's an intimate gathering or a large-scale production, the common thread is a client who cares about storytelling and craftsmanship."

So pivotal has the element of storytelling been to StageDay that the co-founders proudly declare that "no two events are ever the same." But to honor a client's story is to understand their journeys, their expectations, and their creative palates. And that is why, Al Abbasi notes, that perfunctory first meetings with clients are never the case at StageDay. "The first meeting with a client at Stageday is all about connection," she says. "Before diving into logistics or design ideas, the team focuses on understanding the client as a person or brand. What they care about, what they want their guests to feel, and what this event means to them. It's a relaxed, conversational session where we ask open- ended questions to get to the heart of their vision, even if they're not entirely sure what that looks like yet. We talk through key elements like purpose, audience, desired mood, and any specific touchpoints they'd like to include. Whether it's a private celebration or a corporate experience, we explore what success would look like for them. It's also important to understand their comfort level with decision-making. Some clients love to be involved every step of the way, while others prefer to hand it over."

In co-founding Stageday, Dina Al Abbasi has transformed her innate talent for organization and aesthetic detail into an event planning platform that creates meaningful celebrations. Image source: Stageday

Following this step, the Stageday team then come up with a curated moodboard and/or creative direction deck that captures the essence of what was discussed in terms of visual inspirations, thematic ideas, proposed venues, and possible flow of the event. "This is where we begin narrowing down the feel and format," Al Jaberi continues. "Once aligned on the creative direction, we dive into vendor sourcing, site visits, and timeline planning, all while keeping the client closely looped in. What makes the process unique is that Stageday blends structure with flexibility- we're organized and detail-oriented but always leave room for the creativity to evolve as the event takes shape. That flexibility, paired with a strong visual storytelling approach, ensures that what was once just an idea turns into an experience that feels completely true and authentic to the client."

To bring life to what is in one's imagination is no mean feat in and of itself. But with event planning also comes the uncertainty of last-minute changes or unprecedented disruptions. Al Jaberi and Al Abbasi, however, offer a rational approach to dealing with such situations. "No matter how seamless the design or how carefully timed the run of the show, the unexpected can always happen so we build backup plans into every layer of the process," the co-founders say. "That starts with a detailed risk assessment during the planning phase: venue-specific variables, weather forecasts, supplier reliability, and even guest dynamics are all considered. We always have a Plan B (and sometimes C), from alternate floorplans to backup vendors and rerouted schedules.The team is trained to respond with calm, clarity, and adaptability. We run pre-event briefings and simulate potential scenarios so that everyone knows their role should something go off-track. But more importantly, there's a culture of proactive thinking— anticipating what could go wrong before it ever does."

Image source: Stageday

Now, building such contingency plans -and indeed Stageday in its entirety- hasn't been courtesy a textbook approach for the co-founders- it has come through years of related experiences in their careers so far. Al Jaberi, for example, founded UAE-based production company P3 Films and has thus spent a considerable number of years capturing emotions and narratives through visual storytelling. Al Abbasi, on the other hand, had already built her career in stakeholder engagement and strategic partnerships, working across different platforms. "Stageday is the natural outcome of two career paths that have long revolved around high-level event execution, strategic coordination, and organizational leadership," Al Abbasi says. "While one founder has led the coordination of high-profile events, and senior-level engagements ensuring operational excellence across every phase, the other has led the delivery of large- scale events often involving multiple sectors and decision-makers. Together, our combined experience spans executive decision making, logistics, and strategic storytelling creating a unique synergy that shaped the vision behind Stageday. It wasn't just about launching an event company; it was about responding to a clear gap in the market for experiences that are not only beautifully executed, but also deeply intentional and intelligently designed."

Image source: Stageday

It is perhaps because of this wealth of experience that the co-founders, so early in Staegday's growth trajectory, have understood that the concept of success in their line of work transcends monetary results. "Success is when every detail, from the music to the lighting to the pacing of the program, aligns with the original story or emotion the event set out to evoke," Al Jaberi says. "We believe that good taste can't be taught. It's a rare instinct. Not every planner or designer has that natural ability to know what works, what feels right and what will leave people speechless. And while tastes differ, there are some things so well done, so elegant, so balanced that no one can deny their beauty. That's that standard we hold ourselves too. When the client walks into the space and feels seen like their essence has been translated into an experience. It's when guests leave not just with photos, but with moments they'll keep talking about. And from a production lens, it's also when everything flows so seamlessly behind the scenes that the magic feels completely natural on the surface. Of course, the markers of success shift slightly depending on the nature of the event— a private celebration might be measured in emotion and intimacy, while a corporate launch might be about brand alignment and engagement but in both cases, it comes down to authenticity, clarity of vision, and thoughtful execution."

Dina Al Abbasi (left) and Hadeel Al Jaberi, co-founders, StageDay. Image source: Stageday

"The most rewarding part of running Stageday so far has been watching a client's vision come to life especially when they walk into a space and feel understood, surprised, and deeply moved," Al Abbasi adds. "There's nothing more fulfilling than knowing you've helped create a moment that will stay with someone forever."

It is with this mindset that Al Jaberi and Al Abbasi have mapped out Stageday's future goals. "Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, Stageday is focused on growth that stays true to its core creating experiences that are as meaningful as they are beautifully executed. The next chapter includes expanding our footprint regionally, collaborating with like-minded brands and institutions, and continuing to raise the bar in event design and execution across the region. In five to ten years, we hope to be recognized not just as an event company, but as a creative house that shapes narratives, curates spaces, and sets new standards for experience-led design. We envision building a multidisciplinary team, exploring new formats, retreats, cultural experiences, immersive installations and becoming the go- to partner for clients who value storytelling, thoughtfulness, and elevated aesthetics. And the dream? To take Stageday global. Crafting unforgettable experiences across borders, cultures, and continents, while staying rooted in the creative vision that started it all!"