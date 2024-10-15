For Sharjah to lead the way in student entrepreneurship, it must continue to build on its existing infrastructure, expanding access to resources and reducing barriers to entry.

A recent report compiled by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS) reveals promising trends for student entrepreneurship in Sharjah. The report's findings show that 40% of surveyed students intend to start their own businesses within five years of graduation, with 17% planning to do so immediately. These numbers reflect a growing entrepreneurial spirit among Sharjah's youth, positioning the Emirate as a potential leader in fostering businesses led by young graduates.

The report, led by Dr. Rodrigo Basco, Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid Al-Qassimi Chair in Family Business at AUS, highlights the factors driving this entrepreneurial interest, including rising self-confidence, a supportive ecosystem, and the availability of resources that encourage students to explore entrepreneurship as a viable career path. But can these ambitions translate into tangible success, and could Sharjah truly become a hub for student entrepreneurship?

H.E. Sara Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa).

Source: Sheraa

The rising trend in entrepreneurial intentions



The report's data shows a significant rise in entrepreneurial intentions among students in Sharjah and the UAE. 17% of students expressed a strong desire to become entrepreneurs, aligning with global benchmarks for student entrepreneurship. However, when looking at a medium-term horizon, the figures become even more compelling: 40% of students stated they plan to start their own businesses within five years. In 2018, only 5% of students planned to pursue entrepreneurship after graduation. The latest findings show a nearly threefold increase in immediate entrepreneurial intentions, with 14% of Emirati students now preparing to start businesses immediately upon finishing their studies. This shift underscores a growing confidence in the feasibility of starting a business in Sharjah and reflects a broader global trend where young people increasingly see entrepreneurship as a path to both professional and personal fulfillment.



High level of entrepreneurial self-efficacy reported among Sharjah's students



Central to the report's findings is the high level of entrepreneurial self-efficacy among Sharjah's students. They scored 71 out of 100 on the self-efficacy scale—a measure of their confidence in their ability to succeed as entrepreneurs. This figure surpasses the global average by a significant margin, with Sharjah and the UAE students scoring 16 points higher than their peers worldwide. This heightened self-confidence is critical to entrepreneurial success, as it directly influences a student's likelihood to take risks, innovate, and persist through challenges. Dr. Basco's report highlights that self-efficacy is one of the most important psychological traits for aspiring entrepreneurs. Students who believe in their abilities are more willing to embrace uncertainty, a defining characteristic of entrepreneurship.

Moreover, the report suggests that the strong support systems available to students in Sharjah, including access to mentorship programs, incubators, and entrepreneurship training, play a major role in building this confidence.

Sheraa's role in nurturing entrepreneurs



One of the major factors behind the growing entrepreneurial mindset among Sharjah students is the support provided by the Emirate's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Sheraa, founded in 2016, has been pivotal in shaping this environment. The center offers a range of programs, including workshops, mentorship opportunities, and access to funding, all of which have contributed to the development of a thriving startup community in Sharjah.

Sheraa also integrates entrepreneurship into university curriculum by working closely with faculty. Sheraa's collaboration with AUS, where the majority of student entrepreneurs are based, ensures that aspiring entrepreneurs have the resources and guidance they need at every step of their journey. Part of this collaboration is the Sheraa Hub at AUS - the centre's first physical location dedicated to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The Startup Dojo, an intensive program aimed at early-stage startups, offers students hands-on experience, mentorship from industry leaders, and the opportunity to pitch to investors alongside equity-free grants. This kind of support is critical for turning entrepreneurial intentions into successful ventures.

Moreover, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), now a key event in the UAE's entrepreneurship calendar, has run seven editions and hosted 30,000 attendees, providing a vibrant platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas, connect with global business leaders, and gain visibility in the wider startup ecosystem. Over the years, SEF has also offered a $150,000+ cash pool as prizes to winning startups across various competitions. These initiatives, combined with a business-friendly regulatory environment, make Sharjah an attractive location for young entrepreneurs.

Challenges facing student entrepreneurs

Despite the promising statistics, the report also highlights some of the challenges that student entrepreneurs in Sharjah face. Financial constraints are among the most significant barriers to entry for student entrepreneurs. Starting a business requires access to capital, and thanks to initiatives and funding programs like the ones designed by Sheraa, young entrepreneurs are able to get the financial support they need to cover a whole range of expenses associated with launching a business. Furthermore, students often lack the industry experience and professional networks that can be crucial for success in the early stages of a startup.

The report also touches on the issue of family business succession, noting that while 50% of students come from families that own businesses, only 6% are interested in joining those ventures. This trend mirrors global patterns, where younger generations are increasingly looking to forge their own paths rather than inheriting established businesses. This shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity for Sharjah's family businesses, which may need to rethink their succession strategies and incorporate innovation into their operations.

Dr. Rodrigo Basco is the Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid Al-Qassimi Chair in Family Business at the American University of Sharjah (AUS). Source: Sheraa

The importance of long-term support

While the ecosystem in Sharjah is robust, the report suggests that long-term support is essential to sustain the entrepreneurial intentions of students. Sheraa's initiatives provide a strong foundation for access to funding, mentorship and professional networks, and present a strong case that these must be available not only during students' academic careers but also in the years following graduation.

For Sharjah to lead the way in student entrepreneurship, it must continue to build on its existing infrastructure, expanding access to resources and reducing barriers to entry.

The report recommends a stronger focus on collaboration between academic institutions, government entities, and private sector partners to provide a seamless support system for student entrepreneurs. Additionally, the report suggests that more emphasis should be placed on practical, hands-on entrepreneurship education. While theoretical knowledge is important, students need real-world experience to navigate the complexities of starting and running a business.

Can Sharjah lead the way?

The data presented in the Sheraa-AUS report paints an optimistic picture of student entrepreneurship in Sharjah. The emirate is home to a growing number of young people with the desire, confidence and ambition to start their own businesses.

However, challenges remain, particularly around access to funding, professional networks and the transition from academic entrepreneurship to real-world business. While Sharjah is making great strides in fostering student entrepreneurship, its ability to lead the way will depend on sustained investment in education, ecosystem development, and the removal of barriers to entry. If the current trajectory continues, Sharjah has clear potential to emerge as a model for other cities looking to cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.

***



- 14% OF EMIRATI STUDENTS are preparing to start a business immediately upon graduation.

- 17% OF ALL SURVEYED STUDENTS have a strong desire to become entrepreneurs.

- IN 2018, ONLY 5% OF STUDENTS planned to pursue entrepreneurship after graduation, showing a significant increase in entrepreneurial intent over time.

- 71 OUT OF 100 SURVEYED STUDENTS' score on entrepreneurial self-efficacy, indicating their confidence in their ability to succeed as entrepreneurs. This is 16 points higher than the global average.

- 50% OF STUDENTS come from families that own businesses.

- ONLY 6% OF STUDENTS expressed interest in joining their family businesses.

