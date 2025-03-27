"We are proud to play an instrumental role in uniting global creative talent with Dubai's rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem," said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group, on behalf of in5.

Dubai-based startup and entrepreneurship incubator in5 has brought together French, Slovenian, and Dubai-based creatives to explore the future of storytelling through a specially curated program of workshops.

A uniting platform for innovators to unlock global growth, in5 was founded by TECOM Group PJSC in 2013, and accelerates entrepreneurship through four dedicated verticals for the tech, media, design, and science sectors.

in5 Media hosted more than 20 creative industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and founders through France's Produire au Sud (PAS) for the second edition of Dubai Studio City x PAS as well as through the Business Angels of Slovenia for a series of workshops, networking sessions, and mentorship opportunities designed to fuel innovation and spark new collaborations in the creative industries.

"Collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation, and in5's knowledge-building sessions with our international partners reaffirm the profound significance of cross-border partnerships," said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President at TECOM Group, on behalf of in5. "We are proud to play an instrumental role in uniting global creative talent with Dubai's rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. By facilitating such connections, in5 is reaffirming its position at the forefront of nurturing globally impactful innovation, in line with the long-term vision of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

The Dubai Studio City x PAS session followed the 2024 edition of the workshop, held alongside in5 and the Cultural Department of the French Embassy in the UAE in January 2024. The workshops with Business Angels of Slovenia this year also build on in5's close ties with the organisation, representing the second batch of Slovenian start-ups hosted by in5 Media to support their business expansion strategies for the UAE.

These initiatives are aligned with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy's objective to grow the creative and cultural industries through innovation, digital infrastructure, and a pro-creativity environment, and reaffirms in5 Media's continued support for the filmmaking community in Dubai and beyond.

in5 Media, alongside in5 Tech, in5 Design, and in5 Science, comprises the four sector-specific verticals of in5, which was established in 2013 to support the growth of enterprises and start-up talent in Dubai. in5 has nurtured more than 1,000 start-ups that have raised AED 7.8 billion in funding since the incubator's inception. The incubator facilitates opportunities, partnerships, and investor engagement avenues while providing start-ups with mentoring and advisory, offering a platform for international entrepreneurs and talent interested in exploring regional opportunities from Dubai.

in5 is part of TECOM Group, which has contributed to Dubai's economic ambitions for more than two decades through sector-focused districts including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.