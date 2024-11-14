Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is a common thread of values that has, for centuries now, bound the people who hail from the nations that make up South Asia. Its deeply collectivist communities and families continue to place importance upon preservation of traditions, respecting elders, academic excellence, and set gender roles, among others. While these values are commendable in certain scenarios -and I can take the journalistic liberty of saying what I say next as a South Asian myself- the same culturally accepted tendencies can many a time impede individuals from gaining the right access to treat their mental health. Now, consider the implications of such culture-specific issues for South Asians who reside in foreign nations, where an added problem prevails: therapists who are simply not familiar with these value systems. It was to directly address this that Misha Akbar launched Sama Health, a culturally relevant online therapy app, in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

"At the time, after nearly ten years, I was finally confronting my depression and anxiety, making progress toward healing," Akbar recalls. "The world was also in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, and mental health became a global conversation. I noticed that the UAE was actively promoting mental health initiatives—but most of these efforts focused on the Arabic-speaking community or catered to the UK/US expat populations. With South Asians making up the second-largest expat group in the UAE, I couldn't help but wonder: where were the resources for us? As online therapy became more accessible during the pandemic, I saw so many South Asians in the UAE turning to therapists in India because they didn't know who to reach out to locally. Even then, they struggled to find someone who truly understood the unique challenges of living as an expat in the UAE. Additionally, mental health frameworks were just starting to take shape here, and there was still a lot of confusion about who was a legitimate therapist. That's when I realized the need for something different. And that's how Sama Health was born—designed to fill the gap with culturally relevant therapy for the South Asian community in the UAE."

A large part of Sama Health's promises of affordability and accessibility are rooted in the fact that the platform makes online therapy more within reach than in-person alternatives. "Sama Health functions like an online marketplace for therapy, where the platform does not directly employ therapists but signs up to offer their services," Akbar explains. "Our therapists are clinical and counseling psychologists licensed by the Community Development Authority (CDA) and or the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). We decided to hire psychologists and not look at coaches to ensure people got the proper professional care they sought. Additionally, the regulatory framework for mental health coaches and other mental health professionals is weak at best. We want our clients to feel safe and validated in their journey just as one would in going to a doctor with a medical concern."

Source: Sama Health

The first step involved in validating a patient's efforts comes through Sama Health's option to book complimentary 30-minute therapy sessions with three therapists. "This allows clients to find a therapist they resonate with before committing to a paid service," Akbar explains. "This was keeping in mind the barriers and cost of therapy. Many people, during our research phase, had complained about spending money on therapists only to realize they did not resonate with the therapist and felt they had wasted their money. This also put them off therapy because the experience made them feel like therapy was not a viable option. By offering free initial sessions, we encourage people to explore therapy without the immediate financial or emotional pressure of committing. These introductory sessions allow individuals to experience the benefits of psychotherapy, breaking the myth that it's just 'talk.'"

Following this, clients can eventually opt for paid therapy sessions at a price that Akbar describes as being "more affordable than traditional in-person therapy." And it is a model that has stood Sama Health in good stead so far- for starters, the app has already been downloaded over 200 times with a steadily increasing number of repeat clients. "We also secured angel investor funding of US$100,000, which was huge because it reiterated the need for culturally relevant therapy in the UAE," Akbar adds.

Indeed, at the heart of this business model has been a dedication to address the challenges that this article began with: i.e. the need for therapists who are attuned to the lived experiences of South Asian expats in the UAE. "The concept of "culturally sensitive" therapists is essential when addressing mental health in the context of South Asian values and family systems," Akbar reiterates. "For South Asians, mental health is deeply intertwined with cultural beliefs, family expectations, and societal norms, making culturally competent care critical. Mental health issues are also often stigmatized in South Asian cultures. A culturally sensitive therapist would understand the shame or guilt that can come with seeking help and provide a non-judgmental space for clients to open up. Additionally, for many South Asians, religion or spirituality plays a central role. A culturally competent therapist would respect these values and, where appropriate, integrate the client's spiritual beliefs into the therapeutic process. Therapists also need to be aware of the unique challenges that come with being a South Asian expat, such as cultural dislocation, discrimination, and the pressure to succeed- in fact, many South Asian expats deal with identity struggles (especially third culture kids), balancing traditional values with the expectations of living in a different country. Therapists must thus navigate these dynamics thoughtfully, particularly when discussing topics like marriage, career choices, or autonomy."

In converting this vision from theory to practice, Akbar has put in place certain criteria when it comes to selecting therapists for Sama Health. "All therapists go through several rounds of conversations with me but, for starters, they should identify as South Asians, have at least 2-3 years of experience as counseling or clinical psychologists, and have a Master's in Psychology," she explains. "Therapists are then selected based on their openness to integrating holistic or culturally familiar approaches. Whether it's understanding the role of meditation, yoga, or spiritual counseling, therapists who can incorporate these into their practice are preferred. Whether it's cognitive-behavioral therapy, family systems therapy, or solution-focused therapy, the chosen therapists tailor their approaches to suit the unique cultural backgrounds of their clients. Moreover, I look for therapists with specific experience in multicultural settings, considering the mental health landscape of the UAE."

Misha Akbar is the founder of Sama Heath. Source: Sama Health

Upon being selected, Sama Health receives a service fee from the therapists' earnings -"similar to how platforms like Uber operate," adds Akbar- while the rest of the payment goes to the therapists themselves. And according to the founder, adopting such a business model has helped her keep the venture financially viable without losing sight of the core sentiment that drives its operations. "As a first-time startup founder, I sometimes struggle to balance financial viability and staying true to Sama Health's mission," Akbar shares. "One of our core values is making therapy accessible and building awareness. The platform achieves this by offering a more affordable price than in-person therapy without compromising quality. Adopting an online model reduces operating costs, making it financially sustainable while remaining mission-aligned."

Now, Akbar's admittance of her personal struggles in running the business steers the conversation towards a subset of the global population that suffers from a myriad of mental health issues: entrepreneurs. A study of 227 entrepreneurs in 46 countries by US-based business content and data platform Founder Reports shows that 87.7% of entrepreneurs are struggling with one or more mental health issues. "Countless moments of loneliness, anxiety, self-doubt, and burnout are often part of the entrepreneurial journey," Akbar laments. "Something that has helped me along the way is I always try to walk the talk. This means I make a conscious effort to prioritize my mental health and treat it like a task. I do regular self-checks in journalling, take time to reflect, and practice affirmations. I also normalized seeking help for myself, whether it was to my close family or friends."

When asked what advice she'd like to share with fellow startup founders, Akbar notes that healthy mechanisms are required to deal with the inevitable failures that come with entrepreneurship. "It is easy to take everything personally, especially when you are building something so personal to you," she continues. "I have learned to reflect on these setbacks and seek constructive feedback. You must always have a plan B at the back of your mind. It is okay to pivot as long as you grow from those moments. Finding a community of like-minded people has been huge for me. The emotional support, encouragement, and practical tips have kept me sane. I am notorious for pushing myself and expecting perfection. I celebrate all small wins and listen to my tribe when they ask me to slow down. Compassion towards myself has been critical in building my emotional resilience. Entrepreneurship is a marathon, not a sprint. Just like you create business strategies, I have a plan for my mental health. This includes regular therapy sessions, exercise routines, and scheduled breaks."

Source: Sama Health

Akbar's approach towards the ups and downs of entrepreneurship -and indeed, life itself - can perhaps be directly correlated with the lessons she learnt from her mother: the person she refers to as her role model. "My mother faced countless challenges yet remains the definition of resilience, carrying a positive mindset through it all," she says. "From her, I've learned much about taking risks, embracing life fully, and staying connected to my "why." One of the biggest lessons she's taught me is the power of purpose. She always said, "Whatever you do, make sure it has meaning. Make sure it leaves a positive impact, whether big or small, on the people you meet." In moments when I feel low or start to question myself, I return to my "why." I remind myself why I began Sama Health: to ensure no one else has to endure the darkness or hopelessness I once felt. My mission has always been to live purposefully and create an identity. The validation from mentors, clients, and the community strengthens that drive, pushing me forward as I build Sama Health."

It is precisely with that mindset that Akbar has now dedicated herself to the betterment of the UAE's South Asian expat population. "To spread awareness, we have also invested time and money to create podcasts, awareness campaigns, and interviews with our therapists," she reveals. "We have also built a thriving meet-up community where people can come together in a safe environment without feeling judged. We focus on validation and acceptance so people feel more comfortable seeking therapy. Our focus on working with South Asian therapists empowers our clients to choose professionals who speak their language and understand their cultural struggles, making therapy more relevant and relatable."

As for what's next for Akbar and Sama Health, the founder hints at a promising future. "For Sama Health, the journey is just beginning, and the vision continues to evolve as we respond to the growing needs of South Asian communities. We are still in the validation stage and want to do it right and with sensitivity. We are building trust and credibility, and I value every single client.

We want to focus on and grow in the B2B space, partnering with universities and research programs. We are also incredibly excited about launching new digital tools and resources, especially those integrating AI to complement our therapists. Ultimately, we want to use our work in the UAE as a blueprint for expanding to other GCC countries!"