Here's the thing about jewelry items: while they're meant to adorn whoever wears it and leave an impression on those that perceive it, they can also often go beyond the superficial and hold immense meaning and core memories. When Amreen Iqbal decided to name her UAE-based bespoke luxury brand "Piece of You," it was precisely this sentiment that led her to do so. "The creation of Piece of You was driven by the desire to craft jewelry that becomes a part of the wearer—and their future generations," Iqbal says. "When something holds emotional value, it transcends its raw materials. It forms a unique connection to your heart, bringing joy and peace to your soul in a way that makes you never want to take it off. Many of my customers have shared that they never remove their Piece of You personalized items, and they continue to add to their collections and stacks, making each piece even more meaningful over time."

Now, Iqbal was no stranger to the world of jewelry making when she launched Piece of You in 2017. Indeed, for over 10 years she'd been the Director of Corporate Communications at the UAE-born jewelry company Pure Gold Jewellers- which was founded by Iqbal's father Firoz Merchant over 30 years ago. But it wasn't until much later that Iqbal truly discovered her niche passion within this space. "Inspired by my husband, Amran Iqbal, I started my business after our third child, Omar, was born," she recalls. "At the time, I was a stay-at-home mom with three young children, unsure of what to do. I'd often create personalized jewelry for loved ones, and when Amran saw a necklace I made with our three kids' birthstones, he encouraged me to launch my brand. Business runs in my blood, thanks to my entrepreneurial father, Firoz Merchant. Since childhood, I've always been drawn to entrepreneurship."

Source: Piece of You

Today, with carefully curated collections as well as bespoke designs, Piece of You offers jewelry items ranging from anklets, bracelets, and rings to necklaces and watch charms. "All our jewelry is crafted from premium materials, including 18 karat gold, diamonds, gemstones, and pearls," Iqbal adds. "We take pride in ethically sourcing our raw materials and maintaining fairness across all our stakeholder relationships. When it comes to personalized and customized jewelry, our collections know no bounds. From timeless essentials like name necklaces—an iconic staple in every woman's jewelry box—to customer favorites such as the 2-initial diamond ring (perfect for celebrating loved ones), the Roman numeral collection featuring special dates, and our map necklaces that keep your hometown close to your heart, we offer something unique for everyone."

In the little over seven years since its launch, Piece of You has not only received positive word of mouth and feedback, but also gained a loyal international customer base. "From starting out under the guidance of Pure Gold Jewellers, where I eventually became the Director of Corporate Communications, to launching my own brand, and now leading a team that makes so many customers happy worldwide- there have been countless milestones," Iqbal notes. "But it's difficult to pinpoint just one milestone, as each opportunity and blessing along the way has shaped this journey."

Amreen Iqbal, founder, Piece of You. Source: Piece of You

And according to the founder, it has been her distinct leadership style that has enabled her vision to grow and prosper- and eventually trickled down into her team's culture as well. "I believe my hands-on involvement in every step of the process is what truly sets Piece of You apart," she says. "While I am fortunate to have a dedicated team that works diligently under my guidance and training (and of whom I am immensely proud), I remain deeply engaged in every aspect of the business. From personally responding to customer inquiries and conversions to sketching designs, creating on Computer-Aided Design (CAD), overseeing packaging, and even delivery—I ensure every detail reflects our standards. I still handwrite many of our thank-you notes, and though growing volumes have made this more challenging, I strive to maintain that personal touch."

Here, Iqbal also acknowledges that her past experience at Pure Gold Jewellers has better attuned her skills to be the leader that she is today. "My 12 years at Pure Gold taught me invaluable lessons—about daily business operations, long-term strategy, and achieving ambitious growth," Iqbal says. "These experiences have been instrumental in shaping Piece of You into what it is today. What further distinguishes us is the unique advantage of owning our manufacturing unit. As the sister company of Pure Gold Jewellers, we benefit from low costs, high volumes, and unmatched craftsmanship. With over 35 years of industry expertise passed down from my father, who laid the foundation for our success, I like to say that "bling" runs in my blood. This legacy gives our customers the confidence and peace of mind to know exactly who they're purchasing from and the story behind every piece."

Source: Piece of You

Undoubtedly, with Piece of You, Iqbal has been able to instill her unique personal touch to the skill sets she gained through past experiences. "My creative process is a continuous flow, constantly fueled by the world around me—nature, festivities, architectural wonders, and more," she says. "Many of our customers select pieces from our online collection, which feature my original designs, personalized to mark their special moments. For those seeking something truly one-of-a-kind, we offer fully customized creations. The process begins with their idea, and I draw on my years of experience to provide creative input, suggesting designs that are both meaningful and visually stunning. While the final decision always lies with the customer, as it's their story we're helping to tell, the majority—9 out of 10—typically embrace the recommendations from my design team."

It is perhaps important here to return to the fact that Iqbal has built Piece of You from the ground up while also being a mother of four children, aged between 2 and 12. In fact, the founder dubs her business as "my passion, my fifth child, and my greatest pride." But while the idea of "doing it all" is described as being all too elusive or far too romanticized, Iqbal has quite a practical reply to this discourse. "For me, effective time management is the cornerstone of balancing these roles, which is why my day begins at 5:30 am," she says. "These early hours are my secret weapon, allowing me to focus on both family and business with intention and clarity. In my business, I tackle each day by prioritizing what needs my attention most. Whether it's a specific department, a project, or a challenge, I dedicate my early working hours to addressing it head-on, before delegating tasks for the rest of the day. On weekends, I personally review my team's customer interactions to identify areas for improvement and brainstorm ways to make Piece of You even more welcoming for new and loyal customers alike."

Amreen Iqbal, founder, Piece of You. Source: Piece of You

Now, while jewelry designing is certainly the passion that has come to fruition for Iqbal through Piece of You, the entrepreneur has also managed to incorporate one other personal cause into the brand: philanthropy. Indeed, for every order processed at Piece of You, a donation is made to Feed a Meal, a worldwide campaign that operates at labour camps in multiple developing nations where food can be scarce. . "Eradicating hunger is the cause closest to my heart," Iqbal shares. "I find it deeply unsettling that, while some enjoy extravagance, others struggle for a single meal or even a slice of bread. My father, a true philanthropist, has been a major influence on this belief, and I aspire to follow his example in my way. The One Order, One Meal initiative wasn't born out of necessity or as part of a strategic plan. It stemmed from my genuine desire to give back to society. I hope that it inspires others to incorporate small acts of kindness into their daily lives—acts that, collectively, can make a meaningful difference."

And it is precisely with this mindset that Iqbal is ready to step into the new year, all guns blazing. "2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Piece of You!" Iqbal declares. "We have so many incredible opportunities ahead, from making our collections more accessible to expanding our offerings, introducing virtual design and try-on features, building a bigger team, and so much more. My vision for Piece of You is to become your go-to destination for personalized jewelry worldwide—the first name you think of when you want a piece made just for you. The journey ahead is filled with promise, and I can't wait to share it with all of you."