Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched an initiative aimed at forging innovative brand collaborations with UAE-based SMEs.

The program is designed to celebrate the unique cultural and architectural heritage of the museum while fostering creativity and sustainable growth within the UAE.

Application process and timeline includes February 2025: Accepting proposals,

March 2025: Committee reviews and approval process, April 2025: Physical product development begins. Proposals can be submitted to development@louvreabudhabi.ae.



Themed around the museum's iconic architecture, the first edition of this initiative invites UAE-based businesses to draw inspiration from Louvre Abu Dhabi's breathtaking design and rich cultural tapestry. This collaboration will result in the creation of a range of innovative, high-quality products that embody the spirit of the museum and resonate with both local and international audiences.



The collaboration with the museum provides local SMEs with a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise by developing exclusive, branded products. These items will be available at both the SMEs' stores and the museum's Boutique.



Lamya Rashid Al Nuaimi, Development, Marketing and Communications Director at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "Louvre Abu Dhabi has always stood as a beacon of cultural connection, and this programme amplifies that vision by harnessing the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit of the UAE. By inviting local SMEs to collaborate with us and our brand, we aim to celebrate not only the architectural and cultural richness of the museum but also the creativity and talent that define our region. This initiative is more than a collaboration, as we strive to connect local craftsmanship and innovation with a global audience, driving meaningful impact that extends far beyond our walls."