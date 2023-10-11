Majid Al Futtaim Announces The Winners Of The Second Edition Of Its Launchpad Accelerator Program The Majid Al Futtaim Launchpad Accelerator Program was developed to support the UAE's vision to become the most entrepreneurial nation by 2031.

Majid Al Futtaim
The winners in the Homegrown Brands category of the Launchpad Accelerator Program.

UAE-headquartered diversified lifestyle conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim has announced the winners of the second edition of its Launchpad Accelerator Program staged in collaboration with AstroLabs, DIFC Launchpad, and Microsoft.

The Majid Al Futtaim Launchpad Accelerator Program was developed to support the UAE's vision to become the most entrepreneurial nation by 2031. For 2023, Majid Al Futtaim welcomed seven startups to its ecosystem after a dynamic three-day pitch event hosted at Majid Al Futtaim's corporate headquarters in Dubai.

The judging panel selected winners across the three categories, starting with the homegrown brands category for which four winners were announced, including Co-Chocolat, Majama, Saanté, and SALAD (a spin-off brand from FabricAID). These brands will be offered access to prime retail space within Majid Al Futtaim's malls, including THAT Concept store in Mall of the Emirates and the company's newly launched concept store, Launchpad X located at City Centre Mirdif.

The Floorr, an outfit recommendation platform that connects clients with fashion stylists, was announced as a winner in the retail tech category. It will receive access to mentorship and business growth incentives from Majid Al Futtaim and program partners to help strengthen its commercial viability across the region.

The third category of climate tech was introduced in 2023 since it was identified as a focus area for Majid Al Futtaim as part of its long-term ESG strategy. Two winners, SeaB Energy and Partanna, were selected for addressing sustainability challenges, including food waste management and decarbonization. Majid Al Futtaim will help UK-based SeaB Energy establish a presence in the region by piloting its waste-to-energy technology across the company's portfolio of shopping malls. Similarly, Partanna, who has pioneered the world's first zero-emission material which naturally removes carbon from the atmosphere, will work with program partners to build a sustainable business.

"At Majid Al Futtaim, we are committed to identifying and nurturing the brightest entrepreneurial talent, and providing them with the wealth of resources and support available within our business to thrive. Building on the success of the first edition of Launchpad, this year we have added an all-new climate tech category to our program," Joe Abi Akl, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Majid Al Futtaim - Holding. "The addition of this category is in line with our ESG commitments, which are a core pillar of Majid Al Futtaim's long-term strategy. In the lead up to COP28, by partnering with these global startups and introducing their solutions to the market, we remain committed to driving positive change and supporting the region in realising its ambitious sustainability agenda."

