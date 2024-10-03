You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mega Green Accelerator is an initiative by PepsiCo, one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, SABIC, a Riyadh-headquartered global diversified chemicals company, and 12 other strategic partners. In its inaugural 2024 edition, it selected eight startups to participate in the program, including YY ReGen, a Beirut-based agritech and renewable energy startup.

Back in 2021, when YY Regen, a Beirut-based agritech and renewable energy startup, sprang to life, the Lebanon economy was going through one of the most challenging periods which significantly worsened the energy security situation in the country and created unmet demand for access to energy. This underserved need prompted a trio of passionate Lebanese engineers—Hasan Jaafar, Amer Khayyat, and Habib Yassine—to introduce an alternative solution to the market with their enterprise, YY ReGen.

"Our goal was to address the issue of high capital costs associated with fixed solar systems and the reliance on polluting and expensive diesel generators," says Nessim Khayyat, Application Developer at YY ReGen. "We are committed to transforming the way our customers' ventures are powered, watered, and grown, with a focus on a more affordable, less pollutive, and more regenerative approach— partnering with our clients in creating a sustainable future in the region," Khayyat says.

YY ReGen's flagship product is the ReGen-R8, an on- demand solar energy system based on the energy-as-a- service (EaaS) model. "Our focus was primarily on farmers and rural businesses who lacked the means to afford traditional solar systems," Khayyat says. "With ReGen-R8, we aimed to provide a cheaper, cleaner, and capital-free option for accessing clean power. Our approach involved removing the complexities and uncertainties typically associated with electricity provision by adopting a customer-centric mindset."

Khayyat goes on the explain that the unique selling point of YY ReGen lies in both in its business model and its technologies. "We are the first and only company in the MENA region to provide on-demand renewable energy as a service where customers can benefit from clean energy without having to worry about the initial capital investment," he says. "As for the technologies, the product comes with internet of things functionalities that allow for remote system monitoring and control, resulting in enhanced system performance and uptime. Finally, YY ReGen offers a holistic approach that addresses multiple challenges in the agriculture sector – our solution provides efficiency, sustainability, and resilience, and empowers our customers to achieve long-term success while minimizing environmental impact."

YY ReGen's ReGen-R8 units. Source: YY ReGen

He adds that all 10 of YY ReGen's ReGen-R8 units are currently rented out, which is an indication of the strong demand for its solutions in the Lebanese market. "We are gaining recognition as a key player in the renewable energy and sustainable agriculture sectors in Lebanon," Khayyat says. "Our unique approach and focus on holistic solutions give us a competitive edge by providing rentable solar photovoltaic (PV) units."Although it can be challenging to convince traditional farmers to adopt new technologies and practices, there is a high demand from the agriculture sector and farmers for our ReGen-R8 units."

Khayyat states that the three co-founders have grown YY ReGen through a combination of personal investments and grants focused on sustainable development to a team of 13 professionals. The team now hope that the Mega Green Accelerator will support them in accessing capital, networking, and mentoring, and especially with regards to scaling up their production to meet the high demand from the agriculture sector, and navigating the unique challenges in Lebanon. "The startup scene in Lebanon, particularly in the sustainability sector, is vibrant, but it faces significant challenges, such as funding constraints, infrastructure gaps, regulatory hurdles, and talent retention," Khayyat says. "However, there is a strong sense of community and a growing number of initiatives and support programs aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability. Notably, the number of initiatives and startups focusing on sustainability has increased significantly in the past couple of years. This trend enlightens the future, and fosters optimism about the sector's potential."

'TREP TALK: YY ReGen's Nessim Khayyat shares his tips for entrepreneurs in the sustainability domain

Focus on impact "Clearly define and measure the social and environmental impact of your solutions. This not only drives motivation, but also attracts investors and partners who are committed to sustainability."

Be adaptable "Be prepared to pivot and adapt your business model to changing circumstances, especially in a volatile environment like Lebanon."

Use local knowledge "Understand the local context deeply, and design solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and challenges of the region." }Build strong networks "Connect with other entrepreneurs, organizations, and stakeholders in the sustainability sector. Collaboration and knowledge sharing are crucial for overcoming common challenges."

Adopt sustainability as a core value "Embed sustainability in all aspects of your business, from operations to product development. This will resonate with customers, partners, and investors who prioritize ethical and sustainable practices."