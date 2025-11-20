Misk Global Forum Launches "Misk 20 Under 30" to Highlight Young Innovators Worldwide The "Misk 20 Under 30" initiative forms part of Misk's ongoing efforts to offer platforms that amplify the work of young innovators and bring greater international attention to their contributions.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Press Agency

The Misk Global Forum has launched the "Misk 20 Under 30" initiative, a global platform designed to identify and support young individuals who are creating measurable impact across technology, sustainability, culture, and social development.

The initiative recognizes youth aged 14 to 29 who have developed practical solutions, contributed to influential projects, or demonstrated leadership in fields such as entrepreneurship, technology, media, community engagement, and social impact.

Selected participants gain access to a platform that enables them to present their work, share experiences, and expand their visibility to wider regional and international audiences.

Through the program, Misk provides opportunities for participants to exchange knowledge, build professional networks, and connect with mentors, institutions, and global partners.

The initiative encompasses six thematic areas: Technology and Innovation; Sustainability Leadership; Culture, Arts and Creativity; Health, Sports and Wellbeing; Social Impact; and Global Citizenship.

These pillars align with Misk's broader objectives to empower young people and enable them to contribute to future-oriented, impact-driven initiatives in their communities and beyond.

The "Misk 20 Under 30" initiative forms part of Misk's ongoing efforts to offer platforms that amplify the work of young innovators and bring greater international attention to their contributions.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

It's Time for Amazon Now: Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Amazon

Amazon Vice President, Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye Ronaldo Mouchawar on launching Amazon Now and redefining convenience across the region.

By Tamara Pupic
Growing a Business

Do You Know Where Your Contracts Are?

Contract management software can prevent violations, improve accessibility and save both time and money.

By Laura Plimpton
Business News

Starbucks Is Releasing a Holiday Drink You Can Only Buy at Target

The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is less about the peppermint and more about driving foot traffic.

By Jonathan Small
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Inside FII9: Insilico Medicine

The FII9 Innovators Pitch 2025, hosted by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, spotlighted five startups that presented breakthrough AI-powered solutions transforming healthcare, sustainable materials, and next-generation computing. In this series, we explore how each of these innovators is shaping the future with technologies designed to deliver real-world impact.

By Tamara Pupic