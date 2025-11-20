The "Misk 20 Under 30" initiative forms part of Misk's ongoing efforts to offer platforms that amplify the work of young innovators and bring greater international attention to their contributions.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Misk Global Forum has launched the "Misk 20 Under 30" initiative, a global platform designed to identify and support young individuals who are creating measurable impact across technology, sustainability, culture, and social development.

The initiative recognizes youth aged 14 to 29 who have developed practical solutions, contributed to influential projects, or demonstrated leadership in fields such as entrepreneurship, technology, media, community engagement, and social impact.

Selected participants gain access to a platform that enables them to present their work, share experiences, and expand their visibility to wider regional and international audiences.

Through the program, Misk provides opportunities for participants to exchange knowledge, build professional networks, and connect with mentors, institutions, and global partners.

The initiative encompasses six thematic areas: Technology and Innovation; Sustainability Leadership; Culture, Arts and Creativity; Health, Sports and Wellbeing; Social Impact; and Global Citizenship.

These pillars align with Misk's broader objectives to empower young people and enable them to contribute to future-oriented, impact-driven initiatives in their communities and beyond.

