Nick Bradley of High Value Business Announces Entry to the UAE Market Alongside Launch of His Book Exit for Millions

High Value Business, founded by Nick Bradley, announces its entry into the UAE market, marking a major step in its mission to help founders build, scale, and exit their businesses for life-changing outcomes. The expansion comes as Bradley releases his new book, Exit for Millions: The Private Equity Blueprint for Scaling and Selling Your Business for Maximum Value, which includes more than a decade of private equity and entrepreneurial experience into a practical playbook for business owners.

Bradley, who spent 12 years as a CEO and operating partner in private equity, has worked on many high-end business acquisitions and exits. Today, through his company High Value Business, he equips founders with the mindset, systems, and strategies to create scalable, valuable businesses, whether they choose to sell or not. "Having a business that's built to sell, even if you never plan to, puts you in an incredibly powerful position," he says.

The UAE, Bradley believes, is the perfect environment for his next chapter. "There's a real appetite here for entrepreneurship and growth," he explains. "Dubai and Abu Dhabi are evolving from being primarily real estate and investment hubs into places where people are building real, scalable enterprises. I want to help founders here build investor-grade businesses, and achieve the kind of exits we regularly see in the US and UK."

The UAE has rapidly become one of the world's fastest-growing startup ecosystems. In the first quarter of 2025, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region experienced a surge in venture capital investments, totaling over $600 million, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE representing 88% of the overall deal value.

Exit for Millions emerged from Bradley's popular podcast, Scale Up with Nick Bradley, which recently passed its 300th episode, with over a million downloads in 130 countries. The book condenses the lessons, strategies, and case studies shared across those episodes into a concise, actionable "field manual" for founders. "The podcast became this huge library of information, hundreds of episodes, thousands of insights," Bradley says. "The book brings it all together in one place. It's everything I wish I had known when I started scaling businesses."

He wrote the book for three reasons: to compile his proven methodology, to share real-world strategies that create value fast, and to tell the personal story that shaped his mission. That story includes his departure from private equity and a pivotal health scare that forced him to reassess his life. "At one point, I was helping close a multi-billion-dollar deal while my father, who had only recently re-entered my life, was battling cancer," he recalls. "I realized I wanted to build wealth by empowering others."

His methodology, called Scale to Sale, begins with fundamental questions every founder must answer: "What's your number? Why does it matter? And is what you're doing today getting you closer to it?" Bradley says that a simple framework reframes how entrepreneurs think about their business. "Everyone has a number, a figure that represents freedom, impact, or legacy. The problem is, most business owners never reverse-engineer their path to that number."

Bradley emphasizes that scaling a business for exit is a personal transformation. "Everything you did to start your business will fail as you scale it," he explains. "The founder has to evolve first for the business to follow." He describes three stages every entrepreneur must go through: Exiting the chaos (stepping out of the startup grind), exiting the operation (building a leadership team), and finally, exiting the business, which can mean selling it or keeping it as a self-sustaining asset that can generate millions annually.

As Bradley prepares to relocate his family to Dubai in 2026, he's focused on establishing a permanent presence in the region. He says. "My goal is to create a community of founders here who think bigger, scale faster, build businesses that can stand on a global stage, and achieve maximum value."

With Exit for Millions now available worldwide, Bradley's message to founders, whether in London, Los Angeles, or the UAE, is simple: think like private equity, build like a visionary, and scale with purpose. He says, "Even though scaling and selling a business is one of the most difficult things you will ever do, it is possible, and when done properly, it's one of the best ways to truly build life-changing wealth and impact."