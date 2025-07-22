Remitex Technologies Honored as 'Startup of the Month' by DIFC Innovation Hub This accolade celebrates Remitex's innovative contributions to the financial sector through its cutting-edge AI-powered compliance and operational solutions.

Remitex Technologies Ltd, a Dubai-headquartered regulatory technology (regtech), has been distinguished as the "Startup of the Month" for June 2025 by the DIFC Innovation Hub.

This accolade celebrates Remitex's innovative contributions to the financial sector through its cutting-edge AI-powered compliance and operational solutions.

Since its inception in 2020, Remitex has been at the forefront of revolutionizing compliance and automation within the GCC financial landscape. The company's intelligent platform seamlessly manages the entire customer lifecycle—from onboarding and electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) verification to transaction monitoring and comprehensive reporting. Its flagship offerings include DIGI Comply, an AI-driven compliance management system; DIGI Core, a robust end-to-end infrastructure tailored for exchange houses; and an Open Finance gateway, facilitating secure API integration via the Central Bank of the UAE's Ozone API Hub.

Dr. Abhishek Jajoo, founder and CEO of Remitex, said, "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the DIFC Innovation Hub. This achievement underscores the unwavering commitment of our team and the confidence our clients place in us. At Remitex, we are not just addressing today's regulatory challenges — we are building the foundational infrastructure for the future of compliance. The support from the DIFC ecosystem has been invaluable throughout our journey."

With over 500 active deployments across multiple jurisdictions, Remitex serves a diverse portfolio of clients, including leading UAE banks, exchange houses, insurance firms, and major players in telecommunications and retail. Recent strategic partnerships with prominent GCC insurance providers have further cemented Remitex's growing influence within the regional insurance market.

This latest distinction adds to Remitex's impressive list of accolades, including recognition as one of the "100 Future Enterprises of the UAE" by the Ministry of Economy in 2023, finalist status in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund & Accelerator (MBRIF) in 2023, and the title of "Most Outstanding AI-Driven KYC Solutions Provider" in 2021.

Remitex's Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions empower clients with advanced tools for fraud risk mitigation, real-time transaction surveillance, and automated goAML reporting—ensuring adherence to evolving regulatory frameworks such as the Central Bank of the UAE guidelines and FATF recommendations.
