Saudi Arabia Named Fastest-Growing Startup Ecosystem in StartupBlink Ecosystem Index 2025 Saudi Arabia is the only country in the global top 100 to exceed 200% ecosystem growth, earning recognition as Country of the Year.
Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth rate among the global top 100 countries in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025 by global startup research platform StartupBlink. It was also named StartupBlink's first-ever Country of the Year.
The report features rankings for 1,400 cities and 110 countries, highlighting the winners in the global innovation economy. It was built in cooperation with global data partners such as Crunchbase, Semrush, and more than 100 governments worldwide.
This accomplishment reflects the support of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the strategic guidance of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, alongside the dedicated efforts of the National Program for Information Technology Development (NTDP) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).
Insights on Saudi Arabia's Startup Ecosystem for 2025:
- Saudi Arabia is the only country in the global top 100 to achieve a growth rate above 200% in the StartupBlink Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025.
- Three Saudi cities are ranked in the global top 1,000, all showing upward movement.
- The top three Saudi cities recorded triple-digit ecosystem growth.
- Riyadh rises to 3rd place in the Middle East startup ecosystem rankings.
- Riyadh has shown consistent growth every year since 2022.
- Riyadh ranks 2nd in the Arab League, narrowing the gap with Dubai.
- The score gap between Riyadh and Dubai decreased from over 3x in 2024 to under 2x in 2025.
- Riyadh ranks 14th globally in Transportation.
- Riyadh ranks 23rd globally in Foodtech.
- Riyadh ranks 28th globally in both Edtech and Marketing.
- Riyadh has the highest growth rate—over 130%—among the global top 100 cities.
- Jeddah climbs four spots to enter the top 10 in the Middle East.
- Dammam rises to 12th place in the Middle East after two years of steady advancement.
- Within the Gulf Cooperation Council, Riyadh ranks 2nd, Jeddah 4th, and Dammam 6th.
- Medina debuts in the global top 1,000 for the first time.