Saudi Arabia Named Fastest-Growing Startup Ecosystem in StartupBlink Ecosystem Index 2025

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the global top 100 to exceed 200% ecosystem growth, earning recognition as Country of the Year.

Saudi Arabia recorded the highest growth rate among the global top 100 countries in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025 by global startup research platform StartupBlink. It was also named StartupBlink's first-ever Country of the Year.

The report features rankings for 1,400 cities and 110 countries, highlighting the winners in the global innovation economy. It was built in cooperation with global data partners such as Crunchbase, Semrush, and more than 100 governments worldwide.

This accomplishment reflects the support of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the strategic guidance of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, alongside the dedicated efforts of the National Program for Information Technology Development (NTDP) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

Insights on Saudi Arabia's Startup Ecosystem for 2025: