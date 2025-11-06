Saudi Sports for All Federation and ASICS Spotlight Top Sports-Tech Startups in Riyadh The event highlights the growing role of sports entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, as public and private sectors collaborate to drive participation through innovation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The ASICS Innovation Pitch winners with HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, and other dignitaries attending the event.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and ASICS have revealed the winners of the first-ever ASICS Innovation Pitch, a nationwide challenge designed to accelerate sports innovation and promote active lifestyles.

The final pitch event in Riyadh on October 30 concluded with Amplifai Health, a Riyadh-based startup specializing in health screening, winning first place, while Harwalah Fit, a comprehensive fitness app, and Fitness Storm, an Arabic online platform offering fitness coaching, took second and third place, respectively.

The three winning startups will move forward to develop pilot projects in partnership with ASICS and SFA, advancing Saudi Arabia's vision for a healthier, more connected society.

Each of the top three startups also received cash prizes — SAR 20,000 for first place, SAR 10,000 for second, and SAR 5,000 for third.

The competition invited Saudi-based startups to propose digital solutions under the theme "Sports × Digital," reflecting both organizations' shared goal of leveraging technology to promote active lifestyles.

The six finalists selected earlier this year, Amplifai Health, AQUIVIO Arabia, Fanera, Fitness Storm, and Harwalah Fit, presented their ideas to a panel of eight judges, including senior leadership from both ASICS and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, as well as experts from the broader sports and innovation sectors.

The event was attended by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, who welcomed H.E. Fumio Iwai, Ambassador of Japan to Saudi Arabia, in recognition of the strong partnership between SFA and ASICS, a leading Japanese sports brand.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

Their presence, together with SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini underscored the growing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Japan in promoting innovation and wellness through sport.

Launched in mid-2025, the ASICS Innovation Pitch supports Saudi Vision 2030's objective to increase physical activity levels and develop a vibrant, sustainable sports economy. For SFA, the partnership represents a practical step toward nurturing a local sports-tech ecosystem that contributes to healthier communities. For ASICS, it provides a platform to identify emerging technologies and startups aligned with its focus on human-centric performance and wellbeing.

The conclusion of the pitch highlights the growing role of sports entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia, as public and private sectors collaborate to drive participation through innovation.
