Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025 has awarded AED200,000 in cash prizes to the winners of the SEF x 1Tank Startup Pitch Competition.

The winners included Solumar in the Sustainability Track sponsored by Emaar, Gam3s.GG in the Creative Industries Track powered by Emarat (Emirates General Petroleum Corporation), Hulexo in the Tech & Industry 4.0 category powered by du, and Squirrel Education in the EdTech Track sponsored by Crescent Enterprises.

The winners will also get access to AED 500,000 in investment opportunities.

This year's SEF saw over 300 speakers from 45 countries, 250 activations, and five dynamic stages.



The event also featured the SEFFY Awards, which recognized outstanding contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. In the SEFFY Awards, The Waste Lab took home the Social Impact award, Pulse IoT Technologies was recognised in the Tech category, BEEAH Group earned the Ecosystem Enabler award, Remal won in the Rising Star category, and Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy was named Outstanding Mentor for his exceptional guidance.



Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) received over 400 nominations this year, underscoring the region's growing enthusiasm for innovation.



"We take immense pride in contributing to the flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem, which we helped cultivate in 2016 when Sheraa was founded," said Abeer Al Amiri, Head of Partnerships and Programs at Sheraa. "Since then, we have supported over 450 startups, created more than 1,900 jobs, generated over USD$248 million in revenue, and secured over USD$271 million in investments. Our mission is to continue empowering entrepreneurs, positioning the Emirates as a leading hub for highly skilled talent and groundbreaking ventures."