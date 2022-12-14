Sharjah Media City (Shams) Launches Shams Valley To Build New Tech and Media Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shams Valley, a new venture builder for technology and media startups, has been launched by Sharjah Media City (Shams) and UAE-based venture building studio Grow Valley with an aim to create an integrated system for launching new companies that will help shape the future of media in Sharjah and the GCC region.

H.E. Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams. Source: Shams

H.E. Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, said that the new initiate is in line with Shams' work on following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the Sharjah's position as a global centre for culture, civilization, and innovation.

"Since its inception, Shams is committing to positioning itself as an international hub for media and creative industries in the region, opening the doors for talented and qualified professionals to transform their ideas into pioneering and inspiring media, innovation, and advanced technology projects," H.E. Al Midfa said. "Shams Valley will be another step in our journey to establish a media industry that is rooted in advanced technology and innovation in Sharjah, the UAE, and the region."

Related: What You Need To Know To Start A Business In Sharjah

The Shams Valley launch event featured a panel discussion titled "Venture Building - The way to create winning startups". Source: Shams

With the stated mission to evaluate and support progressive startup ideas in the media and technology sectors, Shams Valley aims to build an integrated system to launch a new generation of media companies and help shape the future of media in Sharjah and the region.

The launch ceremony saw the attendance of H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, H.E. Tariq Saeed Allay Director General, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), H.E. Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, CEO of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office (Invest in Sharjah), H.E. Reem Bin Karam, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, H.E Alya Alsuwaidi, Director, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Dr. Mona Al Ali, Manager of Badiri Education and Development Academy.

Related: Sharjah Media City Chairman Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa Talks Venture Building, Startups, And Success Rates