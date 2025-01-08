Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is a level of recognition that comes with being the "first" to achieve or create a valuable solution in any industry. And for Sulmi, making the first e-motorcycle to be designed and manufactured in the UAE has come with an added sense of responsibility because -through its electric motorcycles and smart mobility solutions- the automotive technology and mobility startup is also inadvertently contributing to the nation's sustainability goals.

"Founded in September 2019, our journey began with automotive research and development (R&D), evolving into electric motorbikes that integrate cutting-edge technologies," explains Rashid Al Salmi, founder and CEO of Sulmi. "We launched our first product on July 18, 2023- an all electric intelligent motorbike designed, engineered, developed and manufactured by Emiratis and Arabs in the UAE. Sulmi thus aims to demonstrate that the UAE and the Arab world can lead innovation in transportation. In the same breath, our goal is to create smart, sustainable transportation that aligns with the needs of future cities."

Indeed, as per a February 2023 study by global environmental news website Earth. org, "if all cars on the road became electric, we could cut almost one-fifth of global emissions." Meanwhile, an April 2024 article by the World Economic Forum notes that if the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is done properly, then "they could be pivotal "in the switch to sustainable transportation."

"With rising environmental concerns and traffic congestion, we saw an opportunity to develop efficient electric motorcycles that reduce emissions, improve urban mobility, and provide safer riding experiences," Al Salmi adds. "The shift from cars to motorcycles was driven by agility, environmental impact, and our belief in the growing demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions. Our electric motorcycle's unique selling proposition thus lies in its advanced rider-assist system (SIRA) and Smart Electric Unit (SEU). These innovations ensure remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and enhanced rider safety, setting us apart in the EV market. We combine high performance, intelligence, and sustainability, making our products attractive to governments and enterprises seeking modern mobility solutions."

Operating under a business-to-business (B2B) as well as a business-to-government (B2G) model, Sulmi is this focused on closing key partnerships and raising funds for its next phase of growth "We generate revenue through vehicle sales, partnerships, and service contracts, such as our collaboration with the Sharjah Police Interceptor Motorcycle project," Al Salmi says. "Our long-term revenue strategy includes expanding into fleet partnerships and offering subscription-based services for vehicle monitoring and smart systems integration. As such, we currently have two road-going prototypes, and plan to develop five to 10 proof-of-concept (POC) units to validate our of which align with our vision for long-term success. Through this program, we thus aim to strengthen our product offering and scale operations more efficiently."

Indeed, as Al Salmi and his team now aim to achieve greater milestones in the upcoming new year and beyond, he notes that a keen focus on innovation will continue to help them ensure Sulmi -and by extension, the UAE- create an impact on the global EV market. "Our SEU technology allows for constant upgrades and optimization, ensuring our vehicles remain at the forefront of the industry," he says. "However, we recognize the importance of maintaining a human connection with our customers. We achieve this through personalized services, community engagement, and customer feedback loops, building long-term relationships with clients and riders alike. Sulmi recently showcased its motorbike at GITEX Global 2024 through a partnership with Tecom and Dubai Internet City, marking an important milestone."



"We chose the MBRIF because of its commitment to supporting innovative ventures and empowering entrepreneurs in the UAE," Al Salmi shares. "The program offers not just financial assistance but also mentorship, networking opportunities, and strategic resources, all of which align with our vision for long-term success. Through this program, we thus aim to strengthen our product offering and scale operations more efficiently. Dubai's ecosystem offers unmatched advantages, including access to advanced infrastructure, government support, and strategic events. Using these opportunities we will continue to network, build partnerships, and ultimately position Sulmi as a leader in sustainable mobility!"

