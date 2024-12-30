Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of an ongoing series covering startups that have been a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program.

While the advantages of incorporating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into a given business are perhaps innumerable, there is also the issue that many jump on to the bandwagon without a complete understanding of how these tools operate. Easing precisely this journey for UAE-based businesses is Canada-headquartered Pulsar.ML (Pulsar). "The main problem we are trying to solve with Pulsar is the complex and often fragmented process of integrating AI solutions into existing business workflows," explains the founder, Mohamed Sabri. "Many organizations struggle with transforming raw data into meaningful insights and actionable results, primarily due to challenges in data management, lack of scalable AI infrastructure, and limited expertise in deploying models efficiently. These hurdles often lead to stalled AI projects, inconsistent outcomes, and missed opportunities for value creation. At Pulsar, we focus on building robust, scalable AI infrastructure that empowers organizations to efficiently manage, analyze, and optimize their data assets. Our core expertise lies in ML Operations (MLOps), data governance, and AI-powered automation, enabling seamless integration of AI technologies into business processes."

Indeed, the Pulsar platform empowers businesses to monitor ML models in production, in real-time, to get the best out of them and thus store the production data in a safe and reliable environment. To do this, the first step involved is to instantiate a given company's assets by creating a database and uploading the data. Next, Puslar is injected into the production code and data is collected, following which Pulsar structures the production data and merges it with offline data, Immediately after this, the Pulsar metric analyzes the collected data. The final step involves running the Pulsar analyzer and receiving insights about that particular ML model.

Source: Pulsar

"We offer end-to-end solutions, from designing data pipelines to deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production," Sabri elaborates. "Our goal is to accelerate digital transformation and help businesses unlock the full potential of AI, driving smarter decision-making and tangible business outcomes. Pulsar thus operates with a hybrid business model centered around an open-source AI platform. This open-source product allows users to freely access and use our tools, fostering a community of developers and enterprises who can contribute to and benefit from its capabilities. We also provide different tiers of support, ranging from basic troubleshooting to advanced model optimization, ensuring clients can maximize the value of their AI deployments."

And according to Sabri, Pulsar's key differentiating factor lies within its combination of open-source accessibility, advanced MLOps solutions, and robust AI governance frameworks- all of which, he says, are tethered to the group of experts running the show behind-the-scenes. "Unlike many proprietary AI platforms, Pulsar's open-source nature allows users to access, adapt, and innovate with our tools freely," he adds. "This flexibility fosters a community-driven ecosystem, while our premium support services ensure enterprises receive the reliability and expertise needed for seamless AI integration. As well, we prioritize AI governance to ensure ethical, transparent, and compliant AI usage. Our tools provide integrated governance features, enabling organizations to manage data security, model performance, and regulatory compliance effectively—an essential aspect for enterprises adopting AI at scale."

Currently in the early growth stage, Pulsar has successfully generated over $100,000 in annual revenue- a number that Sabri says has "validated our business model and the demand for our support and maintenance services around our open-source AI product." "We are also actively seeking to raise US$2.2 million in a seed funding round," he adds. "This funding will be used to expand our team, enhance product development, increase market reach, and strengthen our infrastructure to support a larger user base. Our focus is on scaling operations, driving innovation, and accelerating growth while maintaining a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term success."

Mohamed Sabri is the founder of Pulsar.ML, a Canada-headquartered tech startup that has made its way to the UAE. Source: Pulsar

But while Pulsar has been making considerable inroads since its launch in 2021, moving into the UAE market has been something of a lukewarm experience for the startup. "Operating a startup in Dubai has been both challenging and rewarding," Sabri shares. "Adapting to the local culture was crucial, as building strong interpersonal relationships is key to business success here. Understanding the diverse, fast-paced market also required a focus on aligning AI solutions with local needs, particularly in sectors like finance, logistics, and government services. At the same time, Dubai's strategic location offers access to the entire GCC region, making it a prime hub for scaling. The city's infrastructure, connectivity, and pro-innovation environment have been major benefits, along with its openness to bold, disruptive ideas." One such pro of operating in Dubai has certainly come in the form of participation in the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator. "The program aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation in AI and scaling impactful solutions across the GCC region.," Sabri adds. "The MBRIF also offers a unique combination of financial support, strategic mentorship, and access to a network of industry experts, all of which are critical for our growth phase."

Indeed, as Sabri and his team prepare themselves for the next phase of business growth, the founder notes that focusing fully on innovation is imperative. "Given the rapid pace of technological change and AI advancements, staying ahead requires constant evolution and adaptation," he declares. "Our approach to innovation is built on three key pillars: community-driven development, research and collaboration, and human-centered design. As such, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of MLOps, AI governance, and open-source development to deliver solutions that not only meet current needs but also anticipate future challenges!"

