Steven Bartlett, Mo Gawdat, Ahmed El Ghandour Among 130+ Speakers Headlining This Year's Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival On December 17-18, 2022

The 2022 edition of the the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), will be held at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) on the weekend of December 17 and 18, 2022.

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival. A scene from the 2021 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival.

Held under the theme #WhereWeBelong, SEF 2022 aims to showcase the power of belonging for inspiring real change through the talks and discussions on its five stages that will be centered on the themes of "impact, creative, community, tech, and wellness."

With a line-up featuring more than 130 speakers, the SEF 2022 audience can expect to hear from the likes of British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett; Solve For Happy author Mo Gawdat; Youtuber and Da7ee7 founder Ahmed El Ghandour; Alia Al Shamsi, Cultural Programming Manager of Louvre Abu Dhabi; fintech and digital transformation leader Raja Al Mazrouei; Nelly Attar, the first Arab woman to summit K2; musical group Sons of Yusuf, and many others.

SEF 2022 will be staged as a not-for-profit event, with all proceeds from ticket sales set to be donated to The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a UAE-based nonprofit that has provided health, education, and emergency aid services, among others, to more than 4.5 million refugees in more than 29 countries.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, stated that the SEF 2022 is set to be the biggest and most exciting edition of the festival. "Sharjah's entrepreneurial ecosystem is coming together to fuel our community of change makers, inspire new achievements, and host purpose-led discussions on building a better future," she said. "We are excited to see the next generation of leaders and globally competitive ideas emerge from this powerful, transformative experience."

For more information on SEF 2022, check out the official website here.

