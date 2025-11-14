Al Asmar, founder of Nakhwah—the Arab world's first volunteer-matching platform, discontinued in 2018—is bringing his mission back in a renewed, tech-driven form designed for a global audience.

Swaplyst, a new mobile app launched at this year's Web Summit in Lisbon, marks the global return of an idea first introduced 16 years ago by Jordanian social entrepreneur Kamel Al Asmar.

Now based in Abu Dhabi and operating out of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Al Asmar aims to expand the spirit of community, learning, and mutual support that defined Nakhwah.

Swaplyst evolves the original concept into a modern platform driven by AI and natural language processing, offering a streamlined matching experience inspired by the ease of social apps but built around purpose, skill-sharing, and meaningful contribution.

Swaplyst connects users with peers and organizations through volunteering, internships, and skill-exchange opportunities. Individuals can contribute to causes they care about, intern with startups to gain practical experience, or exchange skills directly with others—trading what they know for what they want to learn. The platform is designed to make learning organic and giving rewarding.

"This is a continuation of the same values I believed in when I launched Nakhwah," Al Asmar said. "Back then, before mobile apps were common, we were trying to make volunteering visible and accessible to youth across the region. Today, people still want to give back, but they also want to grow through it. Swaplyst expands that idea by including skills, experience, time, and shared growth."

While Nakhwah focused on formal volunteering across the Arab world, Swaplyst broadens the model to include peer-to-peer exchanges and global opportunities, reflecting the shift toward more flexible and interest-driven forms of contribution.

Swaplyst is now available in beta on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, inviting users worldwide to share what they know, gain what they need, and help shape a more purposeful and connected future.