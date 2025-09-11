TASMU Accelerator Showcases Transformative Impact on Qatar's Innovation Landscape

Across both cohorts, the TASMU Accelerator attracted more than 1,185 applications from 78 countries, positioning Qatar as a destination for ambitious startups seeking regional expansion.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has released the 2024 Annual Achievements Report for the TASMU Accelerator, spotlighting the program's role as a strategic driver of innovation and digital transformation in Qatar. Closely aligned with the nation's Digital Agenda 2030, the report underscores how the Accelerator has evolved into a powerful platform for startup growth, international collaboration, and economic advancement.

Now celebrating the achievements of its first two cohorts, the report illustrates the program's global appeal and tangible outcomes. Across both cohorts, the TASMU Accelerator attracted more than 1,185 applications from 78 countries, positioning Qatar as a destination for ambitious startups seeking regional expansion. Participating companies have since experienced remarkable growth, collectively reaching a valuation of QAR 2.92 billion, generating QAR 479 million in sales, and securing QAR 228 million in funding.

Beyond financial performance, the report highlights a series of milestones that reflect the program's wider impact. Startups within the TASMU Accelerator earned 11 prestigious awards—nine international and two local—while also launching pilot projects with over 60 organizations, unlocking QAR 137 million in new business opportunities. Integration with the local market has been another defining achievement, as the program facilitated more than 80 meetings with leading Qatari institutions such as Qatar Airways, Ooredoo, and Sidra Medicine. In parallel, it has fostered the development of the next generation of talent by creating training opportunities for 370 university students and collaborating with 49 Qatari partners to ensure startups are firmly embedded within the national ecosystem.

Mentorship and capacity building remain at the core of the program's value proposition. With more than 2,000 hours of mentorship and 270 hours of specialized workshops led by global experts, participants have gained critical knowledge across investment readiness, market entry, and growth strategies—essential tools for scaling sustainably in competitive markets.

Positioning itself as a gateway for global startups eyeing the MENA region, TASMU Accelerator continues to focus on high-impact sectors including healthcare, logistics, environment, and tourism. As the report makes clear, the Accelerator has become not only a launchpad for startups but also a strategic catalyst for advancing Qatar's vision of becoming a global hub for digital innovation.