The Final Pitch Dubai Unveils Investor-Judges; Entrepreneurs Can Apply by May 27, 2025 UAE-based and non-UAE based international entrepreneurs looking to pitch their business to the panel of investor-judges can apply by May 27, 2025, on TheFinalPitch.world.

John Aguilar, creator and host of The Final Pitch and founder of Dragon’s Nest, LLC FZ, the business and media investment firm bringing the show to the MENA region.

Four of Dubai's industry leaders have been named as investor-judges on the upcoming business reality TV show The Final Pitch Dubai, the UAE edition of Asia's longest-running business reality TV show.

The lineup features Cypher Capital Founding Partner and Phoenix Group PLC co-founder Bijan Alizadeh, "The Wolf of Real Estate" CEO and Managing Partner of Harbor Real Estate Dr. Mohanad Alwadiya, Founding Partner of Incubayt Investments Ltd. Sami Khoreibi, and founder and Managing Partner of Triliv Holdings Jigar Sagar.

The series introduces a proven format that empowers ambitious founders through targeted mentorship by domain experts, an all-access personal tour of the investor-judges' businesses, and funding and collaboration opportunities.

Tasked with evaluating high-potential pitches, the investor-judge panel will challenge founders to refine their ideas, while offering access to markets, strategic resources, and smart capital.

The show is produced by production company Dragon's Nest, and supported in the UAE by its local production partner Ti22 Films.

It will be filmed entirely in Dubai and is set to go into production in June 2025 across key locations in the city. It will exclusively air on OSN and OSN+ in Q4.

"Dubai is one of the most exciting places in the world to build and grow a business right now," said John Aguilar, creator and host of The Final Pitch and Founder of Dragon's Nest, LLC FZ, the business and media investment firm bringing the show to the region. "Our mission has always been to spotlight visionary founders and connect them with real opportunities for investment and mentorship. With this first UAE edition in Dubai, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the country's vision of fostering entrepreneurship, innovation and a knowledge-based economy – by helping build the next generation of business leaders."
