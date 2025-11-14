The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026 to Focus on Community and Innovation

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) will return for its ninth edition from 31 January to 1 February 2026.

The ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) will take place at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park from from 31 January to 1 February 2026.

Held under the theme "Where We Belong," the festival will highlight community and belonging as engines of innovation and entrepreneurship.

SEF 2026 is supported by a coalition of strategic partners, including Emaar Properties, du, Arada, Emirates Petroleum Company – Emarat, Bank of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Business Women Council. Their involvement will enable the creation of specialized zones catering to every layer of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the festival remains a cornerstone of the emirate's strategy to position Sharjah as a global entrepreneurship hub. It aims to empower emerging founders, drive economic diversification, and strengthen Sharjah's role in the knowledge-based economy.

Najla Al-Midfa, Vice-Chairperson of Sheraa, said innovation thrives within ecosystems that believe in people and their ideas, and the strategic partners joining SEF 2026 reflect confidence in entrepreneurship as a driver of the future economy. "SEF is where innovation meets intention and belonging fuels progress," she added.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, noted that the festival's sustained growth demonstrates that entrepreneurship flourishes where community and purpose converge. She said SEF 2026 will further strengthen Sharjah's position as a global benchmark for innovation, supported by partnerships that create a comprehensive and collaborative ecosystem.

SEF 2026 will once again feature a series of thematic zones - Impact Zone (powered by Arada) spotlighting social and environmental ventures, Creative Zone (supported by Emaar Properties) gathering innovators in design, content, and the arts, Made in Sharjah Zone (powered by Sharjah Business Women Council and Bank of Sharjah) championing homegrown enterprises, and Startup Town Zone (powered by du Business) connecting UAE startups with investors and industry leaders, and The Vault (by Emarat) offering insights on investment and business growth.

The announcement follows the success of SEF 2025, which welcomed a record 14,000 attendees. Last year's edition featured 300 global speakers, 10 specialised zones, more than 250 activities, 400 investor meetings, and 150 startups, alongside new strategic agreements with global entities including Microsoft and Enterprise Ireland.