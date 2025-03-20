While recycling familiar formats may offer short-term commercial gains, 1301 Films founder Hiam Salibi believes that the true future of MENA's entertainment industry lies in crafting original narratives that resonate globally.

UAE-based independent production house 1301 Films is strengthening the MENA region's ability to produce and export original narratives.

Founded by accomplished producer Hiam Salibi, this production house has been working with luxury brands like Aston Martin and Louis Vuitton and line producing OSN's award-winning original film "Yellow Bus."

While recycling familiar formats may offer short-term commercial gains, Salibi believes that the true future of MENA's entertainment industry lies in crafting original narratives that resonate globally.

Beyond traditional entertainment, 1301 Films is transforming brand storytelling by giving businesses an alternative to conventional advertising. Rather than investing in standard ad campaigns, brands can partner with the production house to develop original shows that naturally weave their identity into engaging narratives — with the added potential of being pitched to major networks. This innovative, entertainment-first approach allows brands to connect with audiences in a more authentic, scalable and impactful way.

"As a visionary production house, it's our responsibility to not only evolve existing ideas but to inspire meaningful connections between audiences and brands," she says. "We want to empower brands to showcase themselves beyond the bounds of conventional advertising."