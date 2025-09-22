You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The United Arab Emirates has unveiled a sweeping new campaign to position itself as the world's leading hub for startups. Branded as "The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World," the initiative reflects the government's ambition to foster innovation, generate jobs, and attract global talent, while cultivating the region's most dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Central to the program is a target of creating at least 10 unicorns—startups valued at over US$1 billion—by 2031. This builds on the country's existing track record of producing high-value enterprises and signals a determined push to compete with established global startup centers.



The campaign also emphasizes talent development. Over 10,000 Emiratis are slated to receive training through specialized entrepreneurship programs designed to equip them with the skills needed to build, scale, and sustain new businesses. In parallel, the initiative aims to generate 30,000 new jobs by 2030, directly linking startup growth to employment opportunities.



A dedicated digital platform, StartupEmirates.ae, will serve as the centerpiece of the ecosystem, offering mentorship, funding connections, shared workspaces, and cross-border networking opportunities. Both public and private sector partners—including incubators, accelerators, and investment funds—are expected to play a significant role in driving the effort forward.

Officials describe the strategy as more than a numbers game, highlighting the importance of fostering innovation across key industries such as technology, health care, renewable energy, and food security. The initiative also aligns with the country's broader vision of economic diversification and global competitiveness.



While challenges remain—ranging from access to capital to scaling beyond the UAE's domestic market—the initiative demonstrates the nation's determination to stake its claim as a global startup leader. If successful, the UAE could redefine its economic identity and emerge as a magnet for entrepreneurs worldwide.