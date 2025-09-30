"We Got Funded!" Aydi Secures A US$7.5 Million Seed Round

This funding positions Aydi to scale Orth into a full AI Operating System for Global Agriculture, with the goal of reaching millions of farmers worldwide.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aydi, the AI-powered platform dedicated to advancing the success and prosperity of growers worldwide,has closed a US$7.5 million seed round with funding from COTU Ventures, Daltex and Nuwa Capital with participation from Magrabi Agriculture and Foundation Ventures.

The funding will be used to introduce and scale Orth, an AI agronomy assistant that provides personalized real-time insights to empower growers facing rising input costs, climate volatility, and expert shortages.

"Closing the seed round is a major milestone for Aydi and validates our mission to give every grower access to world-class agronomy," said Hassan Fayed, founder and CEO of Aydi. "Experts say global food demand is set to rise 70% by 2050. However, according to our company's internal estimates, 90% of growers lack access to timely agronomic expertise, given there is only 1 agronomist per 10,000 acres worldwide. Orth changes that by turning decades of agricultural science into an easy-to-use AI assistant that gives farmers instant recommendations, detects problems early, and helps them grow higher-quality crops."

Orth stands out with its intelligence engine, which brings together satellite and weather monitoring, predictive analytics on millions of data points, and conversational AI for instant answers. This combination delivers plot-level precision, enabling farmers to achieve over 20% improvements in yield and efficiency. Backed by these capabilities, Orth has attracted strong support from investors.

"From the very beginning, we were inspired by Hassan's relentless drive to tackle one of the world's most pressing challenges: how to help growers thrive in the face of climate and cost pressures." - shared Amir Farha, founder of COTU Ventures. "We believe that agriculture needs its AI moment, and Orth has the ability to empower millions of growers to farm smarter and more profitably, and produce more efficiently and sustainably."

"We have been supporters of Aydi since ideation and we are happy to deepen the partnership in this current funding round," - said Nitin Reen, Partner at Nuwa Capital. "With the advent of AI, there is a growing opportunity to digitize what has been, comparatively, an analog industry. Orth gives all farm operators access to agronomy specific information and recommendations which was historically reserved for large scale farms, thus democratizing access to this expertise. We believe that this has the power to truly transform the industry and we are excited to see how the next couple of years unfolds".

Ibrahim El Naggar, VP of Operations at Daltex, added, "Understanding field context is one of the most difficult challenges facing technology solutions in the agriculture space. Aydi & Orth provide growers with the ability to capture, own, and understand their field data by leveraging AI to enhance on-ground operational insights. This is a solution for growers, by growers."

Orth launches today at Fruit Attraction in Madrid (Sept 30 - Oct 2), with free and paid tiers for individual users and businesses. This funding positions Aydi to scale Orth into a full AI Operating System for Global Agriculture, with the goal of reaching millions of farmers worldwide.