You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ovasave, a Hub71 FemTech startup focused on fertility and hormonal health, has successfully completed its pre-seed round, raising US$1.2 million from a mix of regional and international investors.

The round was led by PlusVC, Annex Investments, and New York-based 25 Madison, with additional backing from UAE and Saudi-based strategic angel investors and prominent family offices. This reflects the strong investors' confidence and growing demand for innovation in women's health across the region.

Founded in 2023, Ovasave offers women a seamless, digital-first experience for fertility testing, egg freezing, hormone management, and menopause care. The platform combines at-home hormone testing, virtual consultations, personalized supplement protocols, and access to top fertility clinics for fertility preservation (egg freezing). Positioned as disruptors in fertility and women's hormonal health, Ovasave has also established a growing corporate benefits scheme that helps organizations support employees' reproductive health as part of their workplace wellbeing programs.

The US$1.2 million capital raised will be used to support regional expansion across the GCC, scale corporate partnerships, and launch the next phase of Ovasave's mobile app, which will include menstrual cycle tracking, symptom monitoring, access to care, and AI-driven treatment protocols. Ovasave will also address a historically overlooked stage of women's health, offering a broader range of services targeting perimenopause and menopause.

The raise comes as the UAE accelerates national reforms in healthcare and women's rights, offering a timely window for FemTech innovation. Ovasave is registered with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and supported by Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, Hub71, further aligning it with the nation's broader digital and preventive health strategies.

Majd Abu Zant, co-founder of Ovasave and global leader in fertility and women's healthcare, said, "Abu Dhabi's focus on innovation, healthcare, and entrepreneurship has created a competitive environment for founders and investors alike. As an Abu Dhabi-based startup supported by Hub71, Ovasave has benefited from a strong regulatory framework, access to capital, and proximity to regional decision-makers. It's the right environment to build and scale high-impact ventures, and from here, we are expanding into Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region."

"Overall, FemTech in the UAE is still in its early stages, but the momentum is clear. With increasing investor interest and a strong national focus on women's health and innovation, the UAE is emerging as a regional hub for the growth of this sector," Abu Zant added.

Torkia Mahloul, co-founder and CEO of Ovasave, said, "There is a critical need for timely intervention in women's health, particularly around fertility and hormonal health. This funding marks a crucial step in our mission to disrupt women's health and expand access to fertility and hormonal care across the region. We are grateful for the confidence shown by our investors, which allows us to scale a platform designed to deliver timely, personalized, and accessible fertility and hormonal care. By bringing together medical expertise, digital convenience, and emotional support, we are helping women take control of their health earlier and more effectively across different life stages."

Built with a clear purpose, Ovasave is shifting women's care from reactive to proactive. Its solutions are designed to reduce costs, improve outcomes, and make it easier for women to access support in an area that has long been considered taboo and under-discussed.

Moreover, Ovasave has embedded public education into its core mission, organizing awareness events, expert talks, and collaborating with physicians to normalize fertility conversations. One of its standout initiatives was the "Fertility Your Way" campaign with Merck Gulf, offering free AMH screenings across the UAE. More than 500 women were screened during the campaign. The startup also partnered with leading employers including Aldar, Boston Consulting Group, and WeWork to raise awareness on fertility in the workplace. Through these efforts, Ovasave is helping shift the narrative on reproductive health across the region.

"With investor confidence and strong market demand, the conversation around women's health is changing, signaling that fertility and hormonal care are no longer peripheral issues. Women's health is now a priority for innovation and investment in the Middle East, and we are proud to be leading that change," Mahloul concluded.