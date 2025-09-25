BYD, led by Executive Vice President Stella Li, has partnered with Al-Futtaim to launch the Shark 6, the region's first plug-in hybrid pickup designed for the UAE's unique landscape. The move underscores BYD's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and supporting the nation's clean mobility vision.

Entrepreneur Middle East sat down with Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD Company Limited, CEO of BYD Americas and BYD Europe, as BYD makes another bold move into the Middle East market. In partnership with Al-Futtaim, BYD has just launched its groundbreaking Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup truck — the first of its kind in the region.

For decades, Stella Li has been a driving force behind BYD's rise from a pioneering battery company in Shenzhen to the world's largest new energy vehicle manufacturer. Today, the company operates in more than 75 countries and 400 cities, with over 7 million NEVs sold globally. Under her leadership, the brand has become a leader not just in volume, but also in shaping global EV policy, advancing battery technology, and setting new benchmarks for sustainable mobility.

Speaking on the UAE launch, Li described why this market is central to BYD's global strategy. "The UAE is not just a gateway to the Middle East — it is a hub of innovation, sustainability, and forward-looking policy. Our partnership with Al-Futtaim ensures that BYD is deeply integrated into this market with the right local expertise and trust." With more than 90 years of regional experience, Al-Futtaim is BYD's sole distributor in the UAE, and together, the two companies aim to accelerate clean mobility solutions aligned with the UAE Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainability, industrial diversification, and smart urban development.

Innovation has always been at the heart of BYD's global rise. With more than 12% of its global workforce dedicated to R&D and 11 innovation centers worldwide, the company prides itself on being technology-first, filing an average of 45 patents daily and leading in battery, drivetrain, and safety breakthroughs. From the Blade Battery to the e⁴ Platform, BYD's innovations are designed to be smarter, safer, and more efficient. But innovation for BYD is not just about efficiency — it is also about performance. Earlier this year, the BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme supercar broke records, hitting 496.22 km/h, a milestone that proves electrification and high performance can go hand in hand.

The centerpiece of BYD's UAE expansion is the Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup, unveiled with Al-Futtaim. Built on BYD's proprietary DMO Super-Hybrid platform, the Shark 6 delivers 429 horsepower, 650 Nm of torque, and a combined range of 520 km. More than just numbers, the Shark 6 has been designed specifically for the UAE's diverse landscape, equally at home on city streets as it is on desert trails. "This is the first electrified pickup of its kind in the region," Li said. "It reflects the versatility, sustainability, and performance that drivers here demand." By combining rugged capability with green mobility, the Shark 6 represents BYD's ambition to redefine what a pickup can be, bridging heritage desert culture with the UAE's future-facing clean energy vision.

For Li, the launch of the Shark 6 is only the beginning. BYD plans to expand its NEV portfolio in the UAE and across the GCC, supporting the region's growing role as a global EV hub. "We see our role as more than introducing vehicles," she added. "We are here to support the UAE's leadership in sustainability, and to contribute to its long-term vision for clean industry and future cities."

As BYD deepens its presence in the region, Stella Li's leadership underscores a larger truth: the mobility revolution is no longer on the horizon — it has arrived, and it is reshaping the way we drive, live, and imagine the future.