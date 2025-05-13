Dubai To Enable Cryptocurrency Payments for Government Fees

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Department of Finance in Dubai Government (DOF) has partnered with cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com to enable the payment of government service fees using cryptocurrencies.

The signing took place on the sidelines of DOF and Crypto.com's participation in the Dubai FinTech Summit at the Dubai International Financial Centre.



The partnership supports the implementation of the Dubai Cashless Strategy by enabling secure, efficient and inclusive financial transactions through cryptocurrencies. It also paves the way for Dubai's transition to a fully digital, cashless society by empowering the Government of Dubai to introduce a new digital payment channel across its official platforms.

The Dubai Cashless Strategy is expected to drive economic growth by adding at least AED8 billion annually to the economy, fuelled by the development of a wide range of innovative financial technology services and the accelerated expansion of Dubai's fintech sector.



Once the necessary technical arrangements for the agreement's activation are finalized, individuals and businesses customers of government entities will be able to pay service fees seamlessly through Crypto.com's digital wallets.

The platform will securely convert these payments into Emirati dirhams (AED) and transfer them to Dubai Finance accounts, ensuring a streamlined, secure, and innovative payment framework.



His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that adopting secure cryptocurrency solutions within the Government of Dubai's payment system reflects a proactive approach to anticipating future needs and responding to global economic and financial developments.



"Dubai continues to advance through coordinated efforts across government entities and key sectors to meet and exceed the expectations of individuals, businesses, and the wider community. As a global leader in digital transformation, the emirate is further strengthening its position by deploying the latest secure financial technology solutions that support its cashless strategy, streamline government transactions, and foster innovation in financial services. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Department of Finance for enabling new global partnerships that support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforce Dubai's status as a global hub for innovation," Al Basti said.



His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DOF, said, "We take great pride in Dubai Finance's key role in driving the Dubai Cashless Strategy and shaping a distinctive digital financial future. As we stand at the forefront of a transformative financial revolution, we underscore the significance of the MoU with Crypto.com in accelerating the strategy's objectives—aligning with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance Dubai's global standing in digital payments. We remain committed to collaborating with our partners across government entities and leading financial service providers to advance the digital payment ecosystem and develop innovative solutions that support the rapidly evolving digital economy."



Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com, said, "The Government of Dubai has been a true global visionary with its plans for a cashless society. We are proud to be selected to support Dubai's Department of Finance as part of this initiative, which will see Crypto.com enable the delivery of the first comprehensive and holistic Government-wide implementation of payment digitisation. We are excited to bring our capabilities and innovative thinking to catalyse this progress and we recognise the exceptional vision of Dubai's leadership in shaping the future of economic growth with ambitious programmes such as these."