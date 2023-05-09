Leveraging Artificial Intelligence In The Food Industry: How Startups Are Captivating Early Adopting F&B Operators to Tackle Theft and Waste

As AI continues to reveal its potential across every industry, we remain focused on harnessing its power to improve productivity and ingenuity to address decades-old problems plaguing the industry we love so dearly.

The world is rapidly witnessing the unprecedented impact of artificial intelligence (AI) as it moves to rapidly transform various industries at breakneck speed. And the food services (F&B) sector is no exception.

Recently, news about the edtech startup, Chegg, made rounds about the sudden (47%) drop in market value following commentary in the company's earnings report about the threat it faced from AI tools like ChatGPT. In an age of disruption, many more such stories will surface.

Now that the Band-Aid has been ripped off around AI's impact on job displacement, it's crucial to recognize the unparalleled potential for growth and efficiency that this transformative technology offers.

Chefs and restaurant operators are using AI tools to create recipes and generate creative ideas on reusing inventory items in new ways to reduce food waste and shake up menus. Companies are also offering basic AI-enabled menu content generators.

So, it won't be long before autonomous drones deliver food prepared by robotic kitchens ordered using generative AI, while playing an intense game of PUBG. Don't forget loyalty collected in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Credit for this futuristic concept goes to CBInsights.

Image courtesy CBInsights.

In the Gulf region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the F&B industry is experiencing significant growth, with the UAE's market alone expected to reach a staggering US$38 billion in 2023. The possible key to thriving in this hyper-competitive global destination lies in leveraging AI to optimize processes, minimize waste, and enhance decision-making.

At my software-as-a-service startup, jalebi.io, our mission is to empower restaurants with access to our proprietary inventory optimization that instantly improves worker efficiency and productivity. By dynamically connecting back-of-house data with front-of-house operations, our hardware-agnostic web app enables mastery over restaurant operations by linking real-time monitoring of food stock consumption, waste, and order management through an easy and intuitive platform.

With a market-leading fast activation that is 96% faster than the nearest technology, we're already exploiting our AI to bring a restaurant's entire data securely into jalebi, and getting them online within one day, while seeing impactful results in a week. This results in a 75% faster time to actionable decisions by any kitchen powered by jalebi.

With upcoming strategic high-impact partnerships, these numbers are likely to double or triple our speed, along with the strength of supporting a restaurant's operational and technological entire needs out of a single touch point.

Weighing the validation of our consistent approach of leading the restaurant tech market in the GCC with an inventory-focused narrative, we are flattered to see a shift and uptake of the same focus by complementary or even legacy technologies operating alongside us. In sharing the burden of raising awareness to address cost and waste optimization, the opportunity to address climate action becomes tangible. I believe more players operating with a common goal will mobilize impact for customers when value-creation trumps all else.

The jalebi.io homepage.

We are proud, yet humbled, to have our existing investors reinvesting in jalebi.io, and to see remarkable interest from new investors despite the global dry spell in funding for startups. Furthermore, the addition of industry-relevant advisors, such as founders of highly successful cloud kitchens in the UAE, validates our keen understanding of the F&B landscape.

We draw inspiration from the rapid adoption of AI and technology in the US food industry, where cutting-edge solutions have begun to revolutionize restaurant operations. By incorporating best practices fast, we aim to bring even better advancements to the Middle East and beyond.

With 90% of global restaurants relying on manual or non-existent inventory management, the untapped potential for pure SaaS products such as jalebi.io becomes enormous. As the industry grapples with labor shortages, escalating food costs, and heightened competition, adopting AI-powered tools becomes increasingly essential.

The global opportunity for working capital trapped in unoptimized inventory is valued at a staggering $360 billion, and jalebi.io is already well-equipped to unlock this immense future potential. With a win-win for all stakeholders in mind, restaurants see margins up by 23%, while investors gain access to an award-winning fast-growing tech startup.

In conclusion, the world stands at the cusp of a tectonic shift in the F&B sector. At jalebi, we are committed to continuing to lead the way by consisntently and responsibly pioneering meaningful technologies to support restaurants and the industry with the benefits of AI. Now is the time for F&B players in the region to seize the opportunities presented by emerging technology, and embrace the exciting future AI can deliver.

As AI continues to reveal its potential across every industry, we remain focused on harnessing its power to improve productivity and ingenuity to address decades-old problems plaguing the industry we love so dearly.

Meanwhile, thankfully the job of eating and enjoying food remains safe from the clutches of AI.

Or is it? Watch this space.

