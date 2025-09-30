Gregg Pearce, Head of SoHo and SME Segment at du, on how UAE-based telecom operator enables SMEs not only to keep pace with transformation but to lead it.

Once focused on delivering core telecommunications services, du has transformed its role into that of a strategic partner for entrepreneurs and SMEs. Today, the company is empowering them to innovate, scale, and thrive.

Gregg Pearce, Head of SoHo and SME Segment at du, explains that, by pairing connectivity with strategic partnerships, mentorship, funding access, and AI-driven solutions, du has positioned itself as a catalyst for digital transformation and entrepreneurship across the UAE.

"We have robust partnerships with innovation platforms such as Ignyte, DIFC Innovation Hub, and Sheraa," he says. "Our partnership with Ignyte, a platform launched under the Sheikh Hamdan Initiative, is designed to accelerate AI innovation and support startups through mentorship, funding access, and bundled digital solutions. This initiative aligns with Dubai's D33 agenda, aiming to engage over 100,000 entrepreneurs in the next three years, as well as the vision of the UAE national agenda for entrepreneurship and SMEs to become the entrepreneurial nation by 2031. Sheraa, Sharjah's entrepreneurship center, complements this vision by offering accelerator programs, funding, and training to early-stage ventures, further strengthening the UAE's startup ecosystem."

Over the years, the du team has witnessed the SME sector evolve into one of the most dynamic engines of the UAE economy. Pearce notes that UAE-based startups and SMEs enjoy favorable regulations and funding structures that go so far to empower them to pursue global expansion. du has also done its part to strengthen the SME landscape in the emirate. "Through du Business Entrepreneurship Program, developed with DIFC Innovation Hub, du offers comprehensive workshops, mentorship, AI integration training, and flexible telecom solutions," Pearce says. "And through platforms like Ignyte, SMEs access investors, problem-solving resources, and bundled digital tools designed to ease scaling pressures. These initiatives align with Dubai's economic diversification goals, supporting SMEs in scaling operations and adopting advanced technologies."

Pearce points out that fintech, green tech, AI, and healthtech are especially experiencing exponential growth, driven by regulatory innovation, high smartphone penetration, and government-backed initiatives like the Open Finance Framework and Digital Dirham (CBDC). "On our part, platforms such as du Pay exemplify this transformation," he explains. "Launched in 2024, du Pay has processed over AED500 million in its first year and now serves more than 500,000 users. It offers zero-balance accounts, international money transfers to over 200 countries, and a simplified onboarding process—all aimed at enhancing financial inclusion for underbanked populations."

Other government programs, Pearce continues, such as Hub71 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Future Accelerators also play a pivotal role in scaling SMEs. "These initiatives provide startups with access to funding, mentorship, office space, and investor networks," he says. "Additionally, the UAE's supportive regulatory framework includes tax relief for small businesses earning under AED3 million annually and simplified licensing in free zones. These measures collectively enable SMEs to scale globally with reduced operational barriers and increased institutional support."

Within this context, du has been an active contributor to ensuring that the backbone of the UAE economy - SMEs and startups - remains both competitive and secure in a rapidly evolving market. Firstly, Pearce points out, it is about recognizing that digital transformation is crucial for small businesses. "du has launched several groundbreaking initiatives, such as the company's e-Shop platform that streamlines the onboarding process for mobile services and business tools," he says. "Plus, du's partnership with Microsoft delivers productivity suites like Microsoft 365, bundled with internet and voice services. We're simplifying digital adoption. Our goal is to enhance operational efficiency while removing the complexity traditionally associated with technology integration."

Secondly, in light of rising demands for AI, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity, du has partnered with Microsoft to deliver AI-powered managed security services that integrate cloud innovations and large language models (LLMs) to offer comprehensive protection. "These services help SMEs mitigate risks and safeguard digital assets while maintaining the agility needed to compete in today's market," Pearce explains.

In addition, du's commitment to SME innovation is evident in its recent product offerings., including the Ultimate Plans that provide comprehensive bundles including internet, voice, Microsoft 365, cybersecurity tools, and e-commerce kits.

Pearce adds, "Also, du's AI Advantage Series delivers educational workshops and fireside chats focused on AI implementation in business. These innovations were prominently featured at Expand North Star 2024, demonstrating du's ongoing dedication to SME innovation."

As the journey of the UAE cementing its position as a global innovation hub continues, du will remain committed to unlocking key opportunities that empower small businesses to drive growth, shape industries, and define the nation's entrepreneurial future. In line with that, Pearce reiterates several key opportunities for small businesses.

"The digital payments revolution is gaining momentum, with 49% of SMEs prioritizing contactless payment solutions," he concludes. "AI and cloud adoption are enabling unprecedented scalability through smart technologies, while e-commerce integration offers social media-driven customer engagement and global reach capabilities."