With its dynamic cartridge and Shure's MOTIV Mix App, you can enjoy studio-quality performance in every session without worrying about gain adjustments, plosives, or background noise.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The MV6 USB Gaming Microphone, designed for PC gamers and streamers, is ready to use out-of-the-box and easy to operate thanks to integrated DSP technology including Auto Level Mode, Digital Popper Stopper and Real-time Denoiser.

It's also optimized for isolating the speaker's voice from background noise.

With its dynamic cartridge and Shure's MOTIV Mix App, you can enjoy studio-quality performance in every session without worrying about gain adjustments, plosives, or background noise.

Plus, the easily accessible tap-to-mute button adds an extra level of control without compromising your focus.

MV6 is also one of the first microphones to receive the OBS certification, which guarantees that the MV6 microphone meets the criteria of functionality necessary to ensure you have a positive experience while using the microphone with OBS.

Related: Sure Thing: Shure MV7+