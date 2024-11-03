At the heart of Saudi Arabia's digital ambitions stands e& Enterprise Saudi, led by CEO Tareq Alangari, who spoke with Entrepreneur TV Middle East about the company's alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

At the heart of Saudi Arabia's digital ambitions stands e& Enterprise Saudi, led by CEO Tareq Alangari, who spoke with Entrepreneur TV Middle East about the company's alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. At GITEX Global 2024, e& Enterprise Saudi showcased how it is actively driving the Kingdom's digital transformation with groundbreaking AI and cloud solutions. From intelligent healthcare systems to advanced infrastructure management, Alangari described the pivotal role of strategic partnerships in enabling a thriving, tech-forward future for Saudi Arabia.

Alangari stated e& Saudi is building digital solutions that not only support the Vision 2030 goals but also pave the way for a sustainable, innovation-driven economy. He highlighted how e& Enterprise Saudi's efforts align with the nation's ambitions by prioritizing local talent development, collaboration, and the deployment of cutting-edge technology. Through these strategic actions, e& Enterprise Saudi is shaping the digital landscape and providing the infrastructure necessary for a resilient, future-ready economy.

