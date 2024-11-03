Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

GITEX 2024: Insights from Tareq Alangari, CEO of e& Enterprise Saudi At the heart of Saudi Arabia's digital ambitions stands e& Enterprise Saudi, led by CEO Tareq Alangari, who spoke with Entrepreneur TV Middle East about the company's alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

By Mina Vucic

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the heart of Saudi Arabia's digital ambitions stands e& Enterprise Saudi, led by CEO Tareq Alangari, who spoke with Entrepreneur TV Middle East about the company's alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. At GITEX Global 2024, e& Enterprise Saudi showcased how it is actively driving the Kingdom's digital transformation with groundbreaking AI and cloud solutions. From intelligent healthcare systems to advanced infrastructure management, Alangari described the pivotal role of strategic partnerships in enabling a thriving, tech-forward future for Saudi Arabia.

Alangari stated e& Saudi is building digital solutions that not only support the Vision 2030 goals but also pave the way for a sustainable, innovation-driven economy. He highlighted how e& Enterprise Saudi's efforts align with the nation's ambitions by prioritizing local talent development, collaboration, and the deployment of cutting-edge technology. Through these strategic actions, e& Enterprise Saudi is shaping the digital landscape and providing the infrastructure necessary for a resilient, future-ready economy.

Click on the video to watch the full interview with Tareq Alangari and discover how e& Enterprise Saudi is powering digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.
Mina Vucic

Director of Production and Multimedia, BNC Publishing

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These College Classmates Started a Side Hustle to Solve a Common Household Problem — Then Scaled It From $0 to Over $50 Million in Under 4 Years

Tumble co-founders Justin Soleimani and Zach Dannett envisioned a better, easier-to-handle kind of rug — so they got to work on it.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Starting My First Business at 11 Taught Me These 4 Lifelong Business Lessons

It sounds simple, but I started a sticker business at 11 years old — the lessons I learned then still help me today.

By Joey Wilder
Business News

You Have 2 Months to Prepare Your Business for AI Agents. Here's Why!

Get Ready: AI Agents Are Transforming the Workforce Faster Than You Think

By Ben Angel
Starting a Business

I Quit My Corporate Job to Start a Business. Here's How I Went From Having $35,000 Credit Card Debt to Making $4 Million.

Courtney Allen, founder and CEO of presentation design agency 16x9, "recklessly" left corporate life behind in 2015 to pursue entrepreneurship.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

8 Budget-Friendly AI Tools to Boost Your Marketing

The utilization of AI for marketing has only grown, but many small businesses may wonder how to afford it. Fortunately, there's a wealth of AI options available that can enhance marketing efforts and improve efficiency without significant investment.

By Kelly Fletcher
Business Solutions

We Put ChatGPT's Biggest Competitor to the Test

Could this be the AI that revolutionizes the way you work?

By StackCommerce