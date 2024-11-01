Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Miguel Angel Villalonga, COO of e& enterprise, shares his strategic vision to leverage AI and robust partnerships to accelerate digital transformation. In his interview with Entrepreneur TV Middle East, Villalonga discussed e& enterprise's pivotal role at GITEX Global 2024, where the company demonstrated its AI-powered solutions aimed at sectors such as healthcare, finance, and sustainability. Notably, Villalonga highlighted e& enterprise's focus on developing practical AI applications that deliver significant, real-world impact.

Villalonga mentioned how e& collaborations across the public and private sectors empower businesses and governments alike to drive innovation. The e& enterprise team showcased sustainability solutions like the Vyzrd climate intelligence platform and GHG reporting tools, reinforcing their commitment to driving responsible, impactful digital transformation. Through its partnerships, e& enterprise underscores its leadership in the region's digital economy, setting new standards for what's achievable in tech-powered business solutions.

Click on the video to watch the full interview with Miguel Angel Villalonga for an in-depth look at e& enterprise's pioneering efforts.