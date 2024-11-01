Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

GITEX 2024: Miguel Angel Villalonga, COO of e& Enterprise, on AI, Partnerships, and Future Vision In his interview with Entrepreneur TV Middle East, Villalonga discussed e& enterprise's pivotal role at GITEX Global 2024.

By Mina Vucic

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Miguel Angel Villalonga, COO of e& enterprise, shares his strategic vision to leverage AI and robust partnerships to accelerate digital transformation. In his interview with Entrepreneur TV Middle East, Villalonga discussed e& enterprise's pivotal role at GITEX Global 2024, where the company demonstrated its AI-powered solutions aimed at sectors such as healthcare, finance, and sustainability. Notably, Villalonga highlighted e& enterprise's focus on developing practical AI applications that deliver significant, real-world impact.

Villalonga mentioned how e& collaborations across the public and private sectors empower businesses and governments alike to drive innovation. The e& enterprise team showcased sustainability solutions like the Vyzrd climate intelligence platform and GHG reporting tools, reinforcing their commitment to driving responsible, impactful digital transformation. Through its partnerships, e& enterprise underscores its leadership in the region's digital economy, setting new standards for what's achievable in tech-powered business solutions.

Click on the video to watch the full interview with Miguel Angel Villalonga for an in-depth look at e& enterprise's pioneering efforts.
Mina Vucic

Director of Production and Multimedia, BNC Publishing

Mina Vucic is the Director of Production and Multimedia at BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These College Classmates Started a Side Hustle to Solve a Common Household Problem — Then Scaled It From $0 to Over $50 Million in Under 4 Years

Tumble co-founders Justin Soleimani and Zach Dannett envisioned a better, easier-to-handle kind of rug — so they got to work on it.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Starting My First Business at 11 Taught Me These 4 Lifelong Business Lessons

It sounds simple, but I started a sticker business at 11 years old — the lessons I learned then still help me today.

By Joey Wilder
Business News

You Have 2 Months to Prepare Your Business for AI Agents. Here's Why!

Get Ready: AI Agents Are Transforming the Workforce Faster Than You Think

By Ben Angel
Starting a Business

I Quit My Corporate Job to Start a Business. Here's How I Went From Having $35,000 Credit Card Debt to Making $4 Million.

Courtney Allen, founder and CEO of presentation design agency 16x9, "recklessly" left corporate life behind in 2015 to pursue entrepreneurship.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

8 Budget-Friendly AI Tools to Boost Your Marketing

The utilization of AI for marketing has only grown, but many small businesses may wonder how to afford it. Fortunately, there's a wealth of AI options available that can enhance marketing efforts and improve efficiency without significant investment.

By Kelly Fletcher
Business Solutions

We Put ChatGPT's Biggest Competitor to the Test

Could this be the AI that revolutionizes the way you work?

By StackCommerce