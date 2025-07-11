Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology is definitely running on full steam. Every single day, a lot of innovations are created, designed to dramatically change lives for the better. However, there is one creation that takes everything else to another level, and he was on display during the AI for Good Summit.



Meet Robert the Robot, a Swiss-developed humanoid artificial intelligence designed to serve as a financial advisor and educator. Created by RB Labs under the leadership of Lin Dayen-Hsu, Metodi Dimitrov and Robin Krambröckers, Robert is engineered to bring transparency, precision, and neutrality to the world of modern finance.

"He functions as a finance guru with incredible design including a facial structure developed by Hanson Robotics and a mechanical core powered by EngineAI, allowing him to captivate and mesmerize the public. He interacts via state-of-the-art frameworks trained on financial time-series data with the use of transformer models and LSTM protocols, while applying blockchain-based analysis that aligns with present-day market flow," says a spokesman.



Robert recently took over the AI for Good Global Summit. He stole the show and instantly became the most talked-about among hundreds of exhibitors and the biggest movers and shakers in the world of tech. His performance drew attention for his incredible realism and ability to turn finance into something both engaging and interesting. The spotlight he earned at the AI for Good Global Summit further proves his supreme power to connect technology and human learning.



"Robert may as well be regarded as that loyal friend who only cares about providing adeptness in finance. With him, everyone is empowered to make their own decisions without getting deceived, manipulated, or scammed. Yes, his existence gives an elevated relational depth as he helps people grasp complexities—but with a unique twist," a spokesman for RB Labs explains.