Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Seamless 2024: Maria Medvedeva, KSA Country Manager, Mastercard Discover how Mastercard is driving growth and inclusion across the MENA region.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an interview at Seamless 2024, Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager for Mastercard in Saudi Arabia, shared insights into Mastercard's latest initiatives in the Kingdom and how Mastercard is supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Watch the video to learn more about Mastercard's commitment to empowering a digital-first economy in Saudi Arabia.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Technology

The Recap: Tech Innovation Awards 2024

Supported by in5 and Fluidmeet, the Tech Innovation Awards 2024 celebrated the MENA region's tech ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

The Future Sustainability Forum By DIFC Returns To Dubai From December 4-5, 2024

The event is set to further DIFC's efforts in driving global action to shape greener economies.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Technology

GITEX 2024: Insights from Tareq Alangari, CEO of e& Enterprise Saudi

At the heart of Saudi Arabia's digital ambitions stands e& Enterprise Saudi, led by CEO Tareq Alangari, who spoke with Entrepreneur TV Middle East about the company's alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

By Mina Vucic
Technology

GITEX 2024: Miguel Angel Villalonga, COO of e& Enterprise, on AI, Partnerships, and Future Vision

In his interview with Entrepreneur TV Middle East, Villalonga discussed e& enterprise's pivotal role at GITEX Global 2024.

By Mina Vucic
Finance

How SMEs Are Driving A Fintech Revolution Across The MENA Region

In just a little over a decade, fintech has advanced so rapidly that our current digital payment landscape would have been almost unimaginable not too long ago.

By Faisal Toukan
Growth Strategies

A Decade In Review: Simon Hudson, Founder And CEO, Cheeze

"The first attempt will probably taste terrible, and not look at all like what it's supposed to- but that was not a failure; it taught you lessons for the next attempt."

By Aby Sam Thomas