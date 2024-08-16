To seize this opportunity to be presented to the world's best innovators at GITEX Global 2024, interested startups, SMEs, ecosystem enablers, governmental organizations, investors, and other entities are invited to fill out our form.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In anticipation of GITEX Global 2024, a showcase of the world's best technology and startup innovation that will be held in Dubai on October 14-18, 2024, Entrepreneur Middle East is building a special edition titled Tech Pioneers 2024 to shine a spotlight on the startups, investors, and enterprises that are transforming the tech landscape in the Middle East.

Tech Pioneers 2024 will thus feature interviews, success stories, and in-depth analyses that shall celebrate the ingenuity and resilience of the players driving technological advancement and economic growth in the region.

To seize this opportunity to be presented to the world's best innovators at GITEX Global 2024, interested startups, SMEs, ecosystem enablers, governmental organizations, investors, and other entities are invited to fill out the form HERE.

Please note that the form will be open only until Sunday, September 15, 2024.

For more information on how you can be a part of Tech Pioneers 2024, please contact Mahdi Hashemi, Regional Director, Entrepreneur Middle East, on mahdi@BNCpublishing.net