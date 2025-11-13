When we bring more mothers into leadership, we don't just balance the equation, we redefine the future of leadership itself.

We are living through a seismic shift in what leadership means. Artificial intelligence is reshaping decision-making, hybrid teams are the new normal, and stakeholder complexity is higher than ever. The question is no longer 'What do you know?' but 'How do you lead, inspire, and adapt?'

As this transformation unfolds, one group is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of leadership: working mothers.

For decades, motherhood was seen as a career detour. But in an era that demands empathy, agility, and resilience – the very skills motherhood amplifies – it's time to reframe that narrative. This is not about inclusion for inclusion's sake; it's about recognising that the next generation of leadership must lead differently.

Leadership is changing and women are ready

The command-and-control model of leadership, rooted in hierarchy and authority, belongs to another era. Today's leaders must interpret data through a human lens and guide teams through uncertainty. This evolution demands the qualities women, and especially mothers, bring naturally: emotional intelligence, adaptability, and long-term perspective.

Yet progress toward parity remains slow. Globally, women hold 23% of board seats, 8% of chair roles, and 6% of CEO positions. Even in the GCC, where the UAE leads, women occupy just 14.8% of public company board seats.

The issue isn't ambition or ability, it's structure. Between 2015 and 2024, women's representation in top management rose only 2.4 percent, stalling at 28%. The 'messy middle' of mid-career still drains talent, particularly around motherhood. If we want more women in leadership, we must redesign systems that work for them.

The motherhood penalty

The motherhood penalty remains one of the least acknowledged barriers to advancement. Mothers of children under five hold just 25% of managerial roles, compared with 31% for women without young children. They're often viewed as less committed – assumptions that quietly shape promotion and pay decisions.

In the UK, mothers earn 24% less per hour than fathers, and up to 80% of the gender pay gap stems from motherhood. But this isn't just about pay. It's about missed opportunities. Mothers are less likely to receive stretch assignments or high-impact roles, the very projects that lead to senior positions.

For every 100 men promoted to manager, only 85 women advance. The result is not a lack of qualified women but a broken rung on the leadership ladder. To get more women in the C-suite, organisations must fix the system, not the women.

Building a pipeline that includes mothers

Progressive companies treat women's leadership as a strategic advantage, not a diversity exercise. The most effective combine five levers:

Return-to-work programs as leadership pivots Transparent promotion and performance systems Active sponsorship and stretch opportunities Flexible work models Accountability with measurable outcomes

Turning career breaks into inflection points

Motherhood should mark a pivot, not a pause. In the UAE, Emirates NBD's Women's Returnship and Expo City Dubai's Return to Work program (with HSBC) help women re-enter strategic roles through mentoring, reskilling, and flexible formats. These are smart investments.

When companies view career gaps as growth, they retain talent and gain leaders with renewed perspective.

Redefining promotion and sponsorship

Opaque promotion systems still block progress. Leadership readiness should hinge on impact: innovation, digital fluency and inclusive influence, not tenure or visibility at after-hours events. Transparent, data-driven criteria empower women to self-advocate.

While mentorship guides, sponsorship propels. Sponsors nominate women for high-stakes projects and champion them publicly. Working mothers are often excluded by assumptions about flexibility; leaders must ensure access to these proving grounds.

Flexibility as strategy

In a world where AI manages data and humans manage complexity, flexibility is a business imperative. In the UAE, women spend 17–34 hours a week on unpaid care work, making rigid schedules unrealistic. When companies embed hybrid models, flexible hours, or shared leadership roles, they expand, not restrict, the leadership pool.

Flexibility must also be de-stigmatised. When male leaders take parental leave or model flexibility, they normalise balance for all.

Measure what matters

Change needs accountability. Companies should track leadership participation, promotions, pay parity, and retention after parental leave. Boards and CEOs must own these metrics and tie progress to incentives. Without transparency, initiatives remain symbolic; with data, they drive systemic transformation.

Redefining leadership itself

The archetype of the always-on, aggressive leader belongs to the industrial age. Tomorrow's effective leaders will be empathetic strategists – those who combine emotional intelligence with data insight and human connection with technological vision.

Working mothers already embody this duality. They are project managers, negotiators, crisis communicators, and long-term thinkers, often all in one day. These aren't 'soft skills.' They are the core skills of modern leadership. When mothers are visible in leadership, they don't just inspire women, they redefine leadership itself as inclusive, adaptive, and human.

The call to action

As AI reshapes industries, it also reshapes what leadership requires. The next great leaders won't be those who know the most but those who connect the most: those who bridge technology with humanity.

Working mothers embody this capacity. But their inclusion will not happen by accident. It will happen when organisations intentionally build systems that enable it:

When maternity leave becomes a leadership pivot, not a penalty.

When performance reviews are transparent and unbiased.

When flexibility is embedded, not exceptional.

When sponsorship and visibility are equitable.

When culture celebrates ambition with empathy.

For CEOs, HR leaders, and boards, this is not a moral appeal, it's a strategic imperative. Diverse leadership pipelines drive innovation, retention, and resilience in an AI-transformed world.

And for working mothers: this is your moment. Lead boldly. Your experience isn't a detour from leadership, it's the definition of it. When we bring more mothers into leadership, we don't just balance the equation, we redefine the future of leadership itself.