German entrepreneur Angela Klass caught the artificial intelligence (AI) wave early on- actually, she immersed herself in the technology just in time and made it her specialty right on time. In 2022, AI adoption by businesses was less than 50%, but it was then that Klass started exploring AI tools, automation, and media production.

"At that time, AI wasn't yet capable of creating the high-end video quality we now see, but I could clearly see the potential. So, I spent that year learning, testing, and building my foundation," she says.

In 2023, she launched a German-language digital course focused on helping entrepreneurs use AI to automate and grow their businesses. Plus, she started offering B2B services to companies looking to scale content creation through avatars, automation, and branded storytelling.

In 2025 - when surveys report a significant increase in AI adoption by businesses, with 78% of organizations using AI in at least one business function - Klass has a fully developed offering to help companies, governments, and innovators to scale content, automate production, and stand out with high-end, futuristic media — without the cost or effort of traditional methods.

"For example, a company in the UAE can scale their content into Chinese, Spanish, or Arabic markets using the same avatar — with localized speech and native-level delivery," Klass explains. "This enables international growth without the traditional barriers of location, filming logistics, or language limitations."

She also works as an international AI educator for a US-based company that operates in over 160 countries. "I'm helping develop the German- and English-speaking markets by building a global AI community," she says. 'The focus is on teaching business professionals how to integrate AI into their workflows to grow faster, smarter, and with more creative freedom."

Image courtesy of Angela Klass.

Today, Klass has made it her mission to help entrepreneurs and brands scale their presence, simplify production, and make their mark in the digital space — all through the power of AI.

However, it was only when she began working with AI that she fully realized its potential. "At first, I noticed how fast avatars could be created. Then I saw how AI could generate entire video scenes without a camera. And finally, I realized: this technology isn't just a shortcut — it's a transformation," she says. "We're witnessing the beginning of AI-driven cinema. I believe we'll see the first full-length AI-generated film by 2026. The tools aren't fully there yet, but they're moving fast — and the efficiency is undeniable."

Her focus on AI has also led her to realize that its impact will be wide-raging. "The more I studied AI, the more I understood that it would redefine how we live and work," Klass says. "In the near future, we won't be typing on laptops or tapping on phones — we'll be communicating with AI agents through voice, chips, or wearables. Everything will be based on prompt-driven execution. Our minds are faster than our fingers, and AI gives us a way to finally work at the speed of thought."

The fear that artificial intelligence will steal our jobs has echoed across industries for years. But Klass quickly dispels those concerns. "Here's the truth: the AI doesn't create the video. The artist does," she says. "The AI is the tool — but the direction, the style, the emotional tone, and the visual accuracy come from the human behind it. That's why expertise matters." She goes on to explain that a great AI video is not a one-click solution but a curated process that combines creative direction with technical skill. "The person behind the video must understand camera movement, cinematic lighting, scene composition, color theory, and storytelling — and be able to translate all of that into AI-generated prompts and assets," Klass adds.

One interesting fact about Klass is that long before AI became a powerful tool, she was building businesses the old-fashioned way—through grit, instinct, and years of hands-on experience.

The first time she took the plunge into entrepreneurship was in 2010 in Germany where she launched a B2B business in the high-end beauty industry, specializing in permanent make-up. "In 2016, I was featured on one of Germany's biggest national television shows, which made me widely known in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland," Klass recalls. "That TV appearance elevated my brand massively and brought in high-profile clients, including politicians and public figures who traveled specifically to work with me or attend my academy."

By 2018, she expanded the business by opening her own permanent makeup academy, an online store for German-manufactured tattoo machines and pigments, and a mobile education app — one of the first in the niche — to offer flexible digital learning. "The German market at that time was ideal for what I was doing," Klass recalls. "I entered early, before the big wave of demand for permanent make-up services, and positioned myself as a specialist with a strong media presence. I was highly visible on social media, in the press, and on national TV, which helped me build a trusted brand in a market with very little competition at the time."

Image courtesy of Angela Klass.

After building a strong foundation in Germany, Klass moved to the UAE with an idea to launch a business in the beauty and education space. Yet, she faced severe construction delays in launching her beauty salon. "The quality of work was far below expectations. I faced construction errors that would be unthinkable in Germany," Klass says. "Coming from Germany, where craftsmanship is taken seriously and precision is expected, this experience pushed me to my limit. I learned that what works in one country cannot be assumed in another — even basic communication and quality standards require cultural translation."

But in the quiet aftermath, a silver lining emerged: the pause gave Klass time to reassess, redirect, and ultimately discover a new path. "While construction dragged on, I used the downtime to start learning about AI. I began experimenting with avatars and automation tools. I signed up for international training programs and slowly began laying the foundation for a new business model," she says. "In March 2023, I finally opened the salon — five and a half months late. And in October 2023, after careful reflection, I sold the business and fully transitioned into the digital space. That is how I got to now work in AI-powered content creation and video production, fully online and with a global client base."

With one foot in Europe's structured, process-driven economy and the other in the UAE's fast-paced, opportunity-rich environment, Klass' adaptability can serve as a roadmap for anyone scaling across borders. "While the setup is inexpensive, maintaining a business in Germany is far more demanding due to high taxes, complex reporting, and constant government obligations," she says. "The UAE is the opposite: you need a higher upfront investment, but ongoing costs are lower and the system is more flexible for entrepreneurs."

In the end, Klass' deep understanding of AI is not a departure from her entrepreneurial roots—it's an evolution of them. Grounded in years of building and managing businesses across continents, her approach to AI is pragmatic, strategic, and refreshingly human. Her advice to fellow business leaders? "What we're seeing now, in 2025, is just the beginning. I believe that by 2027, AI will be fully embedded in most businesses — and no one will be asking "if" they need it. The question will be, How fast can we implement it?' That's why I do what I do: I help entrepreneurs move now, before the wave becomes overwhelming. Because in business, speed wins — and AI is the ultimate accelerator," Klass concludes.

'TREP TALK: AI in Business — Angela Klass's Insights

Start small — but start now. "If you're a creative professional looking to integrate AI, the best first step is to explore tools that complement your existing workflow. Whether you're in design, content, photography, video, or branding — there's an AI tool that can help you save time or amplify your output."



Don't aim for perfection but experimentation. "Focus on mastering one tool at a time — and most importantly, understand prompt engineering. That's the real superpower. AI is only as good as the instructions you give it. You don't need to become a programmer — you need to become a creative director who knows how to speak AI's language."

AI is not a magic button. "The biggest mistake I see? People underestimate how much skill and strategy it still takes. It doesn't replace creativity — it enhances it. But only if you know what you're doing. The worst assumption is, 'AI will do it for me.' No, you do it, and AI helps you do it better and faster."

Don't wait for perfect timing or perfect tools. "In this space, perfection is your enemy. Speed and adaptability win. If you hesitate too long, you'll miss the wave. The tools will get better, but so will your competition. Also: don't try to be everything at once. AI is a massive field — from text and image to video, code, music, automation, and agents. Pick your lane, get strong in it, and build from there. The world is moving fast. The earlier you adapt, the bigger the advantage you'll have. And the great news is: AI rewards creativity, not just technical skill. So if you're creative, you're already ahead."