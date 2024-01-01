Riyadh
Enhance Ventures Launches US$30 Million Builders Fund To Focus On Enterprises In The Fintech And Commerce Sectors
The company aims to "create 5,000 high-tech jobs, produce 500 business leaders, train 50 capable founders, and be the institutional co-founder of at least five major exits in the region in the next 5-10 years."
AstroLabs' New Online Platform Eases Procedures For Setting Up Foreign Companies In Saudi Arabia
Touted as the first of its kind in the region, the Set Up In Saudi platform provides a simple and easy process for registering a company in Saudi Arabia.
MIT Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia To Stage Startup Investment Forum In King Abdullah Economic City In March
Regional and international startups to pitch to leading Saudi investors.
On The Right Track: Reflections On One Year Of Catalyzing Saudi Arabia's Startup Space
It's been a year, and we're just getting started.
It's Tech Time In Saudi Arabia
Time to tap into Saudi Arabia's tech opportunities
On The Fast Track: Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem
According to the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, around 76.3% of the adult population in Saudi Arabia has perceived good opportunities to start a business– with the percentage ranking second highest out of 49 countries analyzed.
Leveraging Expertise: The Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center
"Business travellers account for the largest percentage of our guests and years of experience have made us experts in anticipating and fulfilling their unique needs."
Riyadh's Rukun Gallery Is KSA's Newest Art And Design Destination
Rukun Gallery wants you to see how materials are manipulated and hopefully, "transform our preconceived notions of the way they behave."
Revamped Web Presence Helps flynas Secure 2014 As Its Best Performing Year So Far
The Riyadh-headquartered low-cost airline flynas carried 6.5 million passengers in 2014, up from just 3.3 million in 2013.