UAE-Based Designers Invited To Apply For Sheraa And Arada's New Initiative To Support Emerging Talent In Fashion
The joint impact investment initiative is targeted primarily towards local as well as locally-based designers that are in need of mentoring and support to scale their fashion concepts.
Patient Pursuit: Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO, BEEAH Group
"In the last 10 years, we grew by about 10x. And now, we expect to grow by another 10x in the next 10 years."
With US$50,000 Up For Grabs, The 2023 Edition Of Sharjah Innovation Park's Accelerator Program Is Now Open For Applications
The ten-week accelerator program will then provide selected participants with access to funding opportunities, networking, regional experts and resources, as well as an ecosystem that fosters innovation.
Sharjah's 68% Increase In Female Entrepreneurs Is One Of Many Signs Of The Emirate Becoming A Dynamic Startup Hub, Say SEF 2022 Panelists
Titled "Marhaba: Welcome to Sharjah", the discussion was held on the Impact Stage and saw experts in tourism and business development discuss strategies for promoting Sharjah as a global destination.
Steven Bartlett, Mo Gawdat, Ahmed El Ghandour Among 130+ Speakers Headlining This Year's Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival On December 17-18, 2022
Held under the theme #WhereWeBelong, the event aims to showcase the power of belonging for inspiring real change through the talks and discussions on its five stages.
Sheraa Opens Registrations For New Six-Week Incubator Program For University Students And Fresh Graduates
The top three teams at the end of the program will be rewarded with cash prizes, with one out of the three grants offering a funding of up to AED5000.
Sharjah Media City Chairman Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa Talks Venture Building, Startups, And Success Rates
"My mantra is: 'Don't expect others to do a task that you would not be prepared to do yourself.' I think this is something that makes a leader stand out."
When Stars Collide: A Recap Of The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021
More than 4,000 people attended the event, which had 55 business leaders, experts, influencers, and cultural figures from around the world leading nearly 60 activities comprising keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and more.
#WhenStarsCollide: Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Returns For Its 2021 Edition At Expo Centre Sharjah On November 22-23
Organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the fifth edition of this annual event is being held under the theme of #WhenStarsCollide, with it also being free-to-attend for all visitors.
Sheraa's Five-Year Impact Report Showcases Sharjah's Transformation Into An Innovation-Driven Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has consistently fostered innovation and growth opportunities for its thriving community of entrepreneurs since inception in 2016.
What You Need To Know To Start A Business In Sharjah
Sharjah Business Women Council shares a checklist for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners to follow for a strong and smooth flight into the vast, lucrative horizons of business
#UbuntuLoveChallenge In Action: More Than AED700,000 Disbursed by Sheraa and CE-Ventures To 11 Startups In The UAE
The enterprises that have benefited from this collaboration include The Tempest, Point Checkout, Rentsher, Grocart, 3DInova, Bookends, AEBISS, Mr. Draper, ProTenders, The Mawada Project, and Outreal XR.
We're In This Together: Business Resources, Offers, And More For MENA Entrepreneurs To Get Through The Coronavirus Pandemic
A guide to help the Entrepreneur Middle East community of entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs navigate a way out of this coronavirus pandemic.
Amplifying Goodwill: Why You Should Participate In The #UbuntuLoveChallenge
Based on the African philosophy of ubuntu, which means "I am because we are," the #UbuntuLoveChallenge is an effort at bringing together people to combat the hardships we face right now, and thus address these problems in a collective manner, so as to realize a better future for us all.
H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi And Mamadou Touré To Headline Entrepreneur Middle East Live Webinar On The #UbuntuLoveChallenge
Entrepreneur Middle East invites you to join a conversation on the #UbuntuLoveChallenge being held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 2pm (UAE) featuring the initiative's founders, H.E. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President, International Publishers Association, and Mamadou Toure, founder, Africa 2.0 Foundation.