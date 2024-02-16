Sharjah Investors Services Center Launches The Emerging Entrepreneurs Initiative

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED), an affiliate of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), has launched the Emerging Entrepreneurs initiative to streamline the process for entrepreneurs and innovators to start up their ventures in Sharjah.

Launched in partnership with the Sharjah Youth Council and the Sharjah SME (Ruwad), the initiative offers facilitating licensing procedures and handling all necessary paperwork and government transactions through SAEED.

"SAEED was established with the core principle of integrating services to strengthen investor support, and through this initiative, in collaboration with the Sharjah Youth Council and the Ruwad, we are broadening our scope to embrace young entrepreneurs and innovators eager to launch their projects and businesses in the emirate's vibrant markets," said Saif Al Suwaidi, Acting Manager of SAEED. "These emerging business leaders benefit from our tailored facilitation packages, encouraging them to leverage Sharjah's nurturing and dynamic environment for entrepreneurial and innovative ventures."

Ruwad will enable entrepreneurs to benefit from a comprehensive package of support tailored for startups, including financing programs, virtual business incubators for university students, and other services. On its part, the Sharjah Youth Council will help raise awareness among youth through workshops and educational programs.

Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, stressed the foundation's commitment to developing and sustaining partnerships with governmental entities to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah. She noted that, through this initiative, the Ruwad team directly interacts with entrepreneurs interested in joining the foundation's membership programme. This engagement enables new members to access a broad spectrum of benefits and support services, already benefiting their network of 1,500 members.

Sheikha Issa Al Harmoudi, a member of the Sharjah Youth Council, stressed that the collaboration with SAEED and Ruwad aligns perfectly with the council's strategic objectives to champion successful investment initiatives among Sharjah's youth to support the local economy, and, at the same time, overcome obstacles faced by young innovators and entrepreneurs. The Emerging Entrepreneurs initiative is thus set to enhance Sharjah's entrepreneurial landscape and stimulate local economic development.

