Sharjah Investors Services Center Launches The Emerging Entrepreneurs Initiative The Emerging Entrepreneurs initiative is set to enhance Sharjah's entrepreneurial landscape and stimulate local economic development.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A group photo of representatives of SAEED, Ruwad, and Sharjah Youth Council. Source: SAEED

The Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED), an affiliate of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), has launched the Emerging Entrepreneurs initiative to streamline the process for entrepreneurs and innovators to start up their ventures in Sharjah.

Launched in partnership with the Sharjah Youth Council and the Sharjah SME (Ruwad), the initiative offers facilitating licensing procedures and handling all necessary paperwork and government transactions through SAEED.

"SAEED was established with the core principle of integrating services to strengthen investor support, and through this initiative, in collaboration with the Sharjah Youth Council and the Ruwad, we are broadening our scope to embrace young entrepreneurs and innovators eager to launch their projects and businesses in the emirate's vibrant markets," said Saif Al Suwaidi, Acting Manager of SAEED. "These emerging business leaders benefit from our tailored facilitation packages, encouraging them to leverage Sharjah's nurturing and dynamic environment for entrepreneurial and innovative ventures."

Ruwad will enable entrepreneurs to benefit from a comprehensive package of support tailored for startups, including financing programs, virtual business incubators for university students, and other services. On its part, the Sharjah Youth Council will help raise awareness among youth through workshops and educational programs.

Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, stressed the foundation's commitment to developing and sustaining partnerships with governmental entities to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah. She noted that, through this initiative, the Ruwad team directly interacts with entrepreneurs interested in joining the foundation's membership programme. This engagement enables new members to access a broad spectrum of benefits and support services, already benefiting their network of 1,500 members.

Sheikha Issa Al Harmoudi, a member of the Sharjah Youth Council, stressed that the collaboration with SAEED and Ruwad aligns perfectly with the council's strategic objectives to champion successful investment initiatives among Sharjah's youth to support the local economy, and, at the same time, overcome obstacles faced by young innovators and entrepreneurs. The Emerging Entrepreneurs initiative is thus set to enhance Sharjah's entrepreneurial landscape and stimulate local economic development.

Related: Incubating Innovation: Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Starting a Business Dubai middle east UAE Sharjah

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in Her Princeton Dorm Room Led to a $510 Million Business: 'Don't Take No for an Answer'

Danielle Cohen-Shohet launched a successful side hustle in college, combining her love for design and entrepreneurship, which ultimately led to GlossGenius.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

These Are the Highest-Paying Side Hustles for a Single Day of Work

Earn the most money in the least amount of time.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Sharjah Investors Services Center Launches The Emerging Entrepreneurs Initiative

The Emerging Entrepreneurs initiative is set to enhance Sharjah's entrepreneurial landscape and stimulate local economic development.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Branding

From Narrow Focus to Broad Success — How to Harness the Power of Niche Branding

Niche branding is a blend of strategy, storytelling and insight that might just inspire your next big move.

By Bora Celik
Growing a Business

'You Need to be a Non-Expert': Why Billionaire Naveen Jain Believes Outsiders Make the Best Entrepreneurs

Naveen Jain founded microbiome testing and supplements company Viome by believing he didn't need expertise to disrupt an industry.

By Jason Feifer
Marketing

7 Crucial Metrics to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Your Marketing Campaigns

Why data-driven decisions are reshaping the marketing landscape

By Alex Quin