Sharjah
Startup Funding
CE-Ventures Acquires Significant Stake in UAE-based Transcorp
CE-Ventures plans to invest up to US$150 million in startups over three years.
More From This Topic
Events
UAE 'Treps, Go From Idea To Business In 54 Hours With Startup Weekend Sharjah
Are you an innovator or an aspiring entrepreneur in the UAE who has an exciting startup idea but don't know how to take the next step?
Events
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival Gets Set To Unite The UAE Entrepreneurship Ecosystem
As a festival bringing together the best of the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem, SharjahEF expects to provide a platform for local and global entrepreneurs, investors, and others to explore and collaborate for their ventures.
News and Trends
Sharjah FDI Forum 2017 Focuses On The Fourth Industrial Revolution
If you're an investor looking to capitalize on these significant growth, head to the third edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum.
Creative Communities
How Creatives Are Shaping The World's Economy
The creative economy is booming, and is showing signs of really taking off in this part of the world in a new, big way.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Sharjah's Sheraa Accelerator Invites Regional And Global Entrepreneurs For New Cycle
After a successful inaugural cycle that launched 10 skilled entrepreneurs and their businesses, Sharjah-based startups accelerator Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is now inviting applications from within the UAE and overseas for its second cycle.
Innovators
Incubating Innovation: Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi
Sheraa Chairperson H.E. Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi discusses harnessing the entrepreneurial skills of the region's youth.
Business Events
Businesses And Entrepreneurs Recognized At Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Awards 2016
Held under patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, SCCI honored winners across industry sectors in five categories.