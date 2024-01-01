"We Got Funded!"
"We Got Funded!" KSA-Based Yalla Plus Raises US$2.7 Million In Seed Funding As It Aims To Reach 100,000 Hospitality Entrepreneurs
Over the next five years, the startup aims to establish its presence across 50 countries, including those in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
"We Got Funded!" UAE-Headquartered E Daddy Raises US$15 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Electric Vehicle Offering
In the first quarter of 2025, E Daddy will officially debut its purely electric motorcycle- a vehicle that has been engineered to emit zero tailpipe emissions and is thus expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by 0.6 million tons.
"We Got Funded!" Egypt-Based Synapse Analytics' US$2 Million Funding Round Is Set To Expand Its Artificial Intelligence Technologies Across The GCC And Africa
"We are building to give fintechs all the tools to provide the right product to the right customer, safely and responsibly."
"We Got Funded!" Dubai-Based Fintech Startup Mamo Raises A US$3.4 Million Funding Round
The newly raised capital will be allocated to expand Mamo's product offering within the UAE and support testing its product lines in Saudi Arabia.